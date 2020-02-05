Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, dies at 103

Kirk Douglas loved a good fight. “He fights with his wife, he fights with the maid, he fights with the cook,” said Burt Lancaster, his deceased costar, friend and running partner once. “God knows, he has fought with me.”

It is therefore not surprising that Douglas, who died on Wednesday, fought to the end almost two decades after a stroke in 1996 that caused him to have speech impairment. The actor, one of the few whose great personality emerged just as big in real life as on the big screen and one of the very last threads connecting us to the dream factory of the Golden Age Hollywood, was 103 years old.

“It is with immense sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas has left us today at the age of 103,” said Michael Douglas in a statement. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian person whose dedication to justice and the goals he believed in are a norm for all of us to strive for. “

“But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a great father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a great husband,” wrote Michael Douglas.

“I want to end with the words I told him on his last birthday and that will always be true. Daddy, I love you so much and I am so proud that I am your son. ”

Although he suffered a stroke and boldly and publicly fights back, this can considerably soften Douglas’ image (“Frankly, (he) is a much nicer person,” is how his famous son Michael said it), Douglas had a reputation as a of the more controversial figures in the history of Hollywood. Regardless of the opponent, he was a practically constant fighter, fighting for what he thought was good, the best or actually just the most representative of his real self.

“I am attracted and fascinated by how difficult it is to be an individual,” he told Roger Ebert in 1969. “The thing to be a so-called movie star works against you. Of course you can always take exciting photos, take adventurous pictures, but if you try something else, they’ll dump you because you’re a star. And yet that theme is of the individual, fighting society – it has always obsessed me. “

As Michael, the eldest of the four sons of Douglas, told Vanity Fair in 2010: “He was a very intense, talented survivalist. He was digested by clawing and making something of himself … “

Many – especially Douglas himself – found this intensity back in his childhood; the actor used his Horatio Alger-like life story as the basis for many of his 11 books, including his best-selling autobiography from 1988, The Ragman’s Son.

Born as Issur Danielovich in Amsterdam, New York, Douglas passed by Izzy Dempsky before inventing his name when he moved to New York City. (Douglas was for Douglas Fairbanks and Kirk was just because “it seemed hip.”) His parents were illiterate Russian Jews who had escaped the Communists to Ellis Island; Douglas and his six sisters grew up with Yiddish. It is safe to say that few actors grew up poorer.

“People often become actors because it is a form of real-world escape,” Douglas said. “And I had enough to escape, believe me. It was a hellish struggle and there were times when we didn’t know when the next meal was coming. ‘He found his calling as a 5-year-old when he read a poem for the parents of his first class and was delighted by the applause. “An actor was born,” he said.

After high school, Douglas managed to make his way to St. Lawrence University, where he performed, was a star on the wrestling team and worked as a concierge. After his studies, he spoke at a scholarship from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. There he went out with Betty Pepske and his future first wife Diana Dill. Betty would eventually change her name to Lauren Bacall and recommend her old flame to Paramount’s Hal Wallis for a screen test.

Douglas beat Hollywood like hell out of hell. When someone in the studio wanted him to fix his characteristic dimple in the chin, he became ballistic: “If you don’t like the hole in my chin, I’ll go back to Broadway!” In a fight for control that would mark his entire career, he broke his five-photo contract with Paramount after his 1946 debut against Barbara Stanwyck in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers.

In 1947 he started his long-term collaboration with Burt Lancaster with I Walk Alone. It was the perfect combination – the Matt and Ben of their day; gossip columnist Sheilah Graham called them: “The terribly hardened twins.” Lancaster said years later: ‘We were both young, brash, stubborn, arrogant. We knew everything. Nobody liked us. “(They no longer loved Douglas: Photoplay called him the most hated man in Hollywood a few years in a row.)

By the time he earned his first Oscar nomination – appropriate enough to play a boxer in the 1949 champion – the father of two was divorced from Diana and developed an epic reputation as a ladies’ man. He dated, among others, Rhonda Fleming, Evelyn Keyes, Ava Gardner, Gene Tierney, Rita Heyworth, Joan Crawford, Marlena Dietrich and Pier Angeli, with whom he was briefly engaged.

It was an impressive enough story that the reputation would haunt him all his life, despite the fact that he married Anne Buydens in 1957 in Vegas and remained committed to one another until his death. “Yes, for a man you call a womanizer, I’ve been married for 57 years,” he said in 2011. “And I still write her love poetry. I wrote her various poems. In one, I said,” Romance starts at 80. ” “

With Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus in 1960, Douglas would perhaps make his most indelible mark on the cinema, both as an actor and as a producer who insisted on blacklisting scriptwriter Dalton Trumbo for his script.

“That was a terrible time in the history of Hollywood,” he told Interview. “It should never have happened. We should have been fighting it. But it’s over and I, in my old age, comfort in the fact that I remember that. (Some claim that Douglas, who published I Am Spartacus! Is blacklisted.)

