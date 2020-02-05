Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Legend, dies at 103

There are only a few surviving members of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and unfortunately we just lost another. Kirk Douglas, beloved film star, producer and writer has passed away. Douglas was 103 years old.

In a statement, his son, Michael Douglas said:

It is with immense sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of films that lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose dedication to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to strive for.

Born as Issur Danielovitch with Russian-Jewish immigrants, and raised as “Izzy Demsky”, he became Kirk Douglas when he went to fight with the navy in World War II. After the war he worked mainly on the radio, before he was discovered by Hollywood. He soon became known for his tough boy roles and confirmed his star status with the Oscar-winning film Champion from 1949, where he played boxer Midge Kelly.

Douglas received his first Oscar nomination for Champion, but lost to Broderick Crawford for All the King’s Men; Amazingly, Douglas has never won an Academy Award during his decades-long career. (He received an honorary Oscar in 1996.)

Douglas remained one of the biggest stars in Hollywood during the mid-20th century, and he used his influence to form his own independent production company at a time when almost every star was still subject to studio contracts. He is probably best known for the title role in Spartacus, directed by Stanley Kubrick and written by the black writer Dalton Trumbo. Douglas supported Trumbo was an important moment in ending the Hollywood blacklist.

Other classic Douglas roles are the Hollywood drama The Bad and the Beautiful, Disney’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Stanley Kubrick’s Paths of Glory, the Vincent Van Gogh biopic Lust For Life and Billy Wilder’s tearing satire from the American media, Ace in the Hole. Although it was a flop in its time, it is now recognized as one of the more forward-looking films of the mid-20th century. It is available in an excellent Blu-ray from the Criterion collection. Douglas is fantastic in the film as ruthless reporter Chuck Tatum, who finds a scoop and turns it into a media circus.

Douglas suffered a stroke in 1996, but he lived for nearly 25 years. He is survived by Anne Buydens, his wife of 65 years, and three sons, Michael, Joel and Eric – and of course his legendary oeuvre. It lasts more than 103 years.

