Kirk Douglas dies at the age of 103

Screen legend Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103.

The Hollywood star, first known during the ‘golden age’ of the film, enjoyed a hugely successful career on stage and on screen for seven decades.

Douglas was born Issur Danielovitch in 1916 in New York, the son of Jewish immigrants from present-day Belarus. Throughout his career, he has appeared in many iconic films, including Spartacus, Paths of Glory and The Bad and the Beautiful.

He received his first Academy Award nomination in 1949 for his role in Champion and later added two more nominations in addition to a Lifetime Achievement Oscar.

His son, Michael Douglas, a stand-alone Hollywood legend, issued a statement on Instagram describing the “huge grief” that the news had brought him and his brothers.

It said: “He was a legend for the world, an actor from the golden age of films … but for me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was just a father.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday, which will always be true. Papa – I love you so much and I am so proud that I am your son. “

View this post on Instagram

It is with immense sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies that lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose dedication to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard for all of us to strive for. But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a great father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a great husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday that will always be true. Daddy, I love you so much and I am so proud that I am your son. #KirkDouglas

A message shared by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on February 5, 2020 at 3:33 PM PST

Many Hollywood stars also paid tribute to Douglas and his legacy, including Steven Spielberg, Bruce Campbell and William Shatner.

Compassion to the Kirk Douglas family. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! ????

– William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 5 February 2020

Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103.

Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Safe travel, stud! https://t.co/FtQDuDLcT6

– Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) 6 February 2020

Kirk Douglas. The inspiring Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That sounds nice! Great hang out with your husband.

– Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

“I love you Spartacus, like the father I never had.” Antoninus

I had a father and he loved you the way the world loved you. Your passion. Talent. Politics. Family. Art. Get well soon. I grew up with the Douglas boys. My love for Anne and all of his family is mine. pic.twitter.com/nPlZIFQ7DW

– Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas was one of the greatest stars of all time and a brilliant actor with an unforgettable, blazing charisma. He will also be remembered for jeopardizing his career by defying the Hollywood Blacklist and hiring writer Dalton Trumbo for the classic Spartacus. #REST IN PEACE ???? pic.twitter.com/snzoHPMtDr

– Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 6 February 2020

Spielberg said that Douglas had left behind a “breathtaking oeuvre”.

He told the Hollywood reporter: “Kirk retained his movie star charisma until the end of his wonderful life and I am honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years.”

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of the Academy tweeted an old quote from Douglas with the text: “I wanted to be an actor since I was a second grade child. I played and my mother made a black apron and I played shoemaker. After the performance my father gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone. “

“I wanted to be an actor since I was a second grade child. I played and my mother made a black apron and I played shoemaker. After the show (my father) gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone. “-Kirk Douglas

Farewell to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) 5 February 2020