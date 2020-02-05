Kirk Douglas, a long-time influential film star, dies at 103 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES – Kirk Douglas, the muscular actor with the dimple in the chin who played in “Spartacus”, “Lust for Life” and dozens of other films and helped fatally weaken the Hollywood black list, died at 103, People magazine reported Wednesday.

“It is with immense sadness that my brothers and I are announcing that Kirk Douglas has left us today at the age of 103,” said his son Michael in a statement from People. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian person whose dedication to justice and the goals he believed in are a norm for all of us to strive for. “

Kirk Douglas was nominated three times for Oscars – for “Champion”, “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “Lust for Life”. He later received an honorary prize for “50 years as a creative and moral force” in the film industry.

His son Michael won Oscars as producer for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and as an actor for “Wall Street”.