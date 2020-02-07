Kirk Douglas, a long-time influential film star, dies at 103 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

He worked with some of Hollywood’s greatest directors, from Vincente Minnelli and Billy Wilder to Stanley Kubrick and Elia Kazan. His career began more than 70 years ago at the height of the studios and ended in a more diverse, decentralized era that he helped create.

Douglas is always competitive, also with his own family, and never received an Academy Award for an individual film, despite being nominated three times – for “Champion,” “The Bad and the Beautiful,” and “Lust for Life.”

But in 1996, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded him an honorary Oscar. His other prizes included a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a lifelong performance award from the American Film Institute.

He was a category in itself, a force for change and a symbol of endurance.

In his last years he was a last link in a so-called ‘Golden Age’, a man who was almost as old as the industry itself.

In his youth, he represented a new kind of performer, more independent and adventurous than Clark Gable, Spencer Tracy and other giants of the 1930s and 1940s, and more willing to give his opinion.

When he reached stardom after World War II, he was just as likely cads (the film producer in “Bad and the Beautiful”, the journalist in “Ace in the Hole”) if he was capable of playing heroes, just as alert to the company when he was home for the camera. He started his own production company in 1955, when many actors were still dependent on the studios, and directed some of his later films.

A born fighter, Douglas was particularly proud of his role in the demise of Hollywood’s blacklist, which halted and destroyed the career of writers suspected of pro-communist activities or sympathies. By the end of the 1950s, the use of banned writers was well known in the industry, but not to the general public.

Douglas, who had reluctantly signed a loyalty oath years earlier to get the lead in “Lust for Life”, gave a crucial blow when he publicly put former Communist and Oscar winner Dalton Trumbo on the map for script work on “Spartacus”, the epic about a slave uprising in ancient Rome that was released in 1960. (A few months earlier Otto Preminger had announced that Trumbo’s name would appear on the credits for ‘Exodus’, but ‘Spartacus’ first came out.)

“Everyone advised me not to do it because you can no longer work in this city and all that. But I was young enough to say hell with it, “Douglas said of” Spartacus “in an interview in 2011 with The Associated Press. “I think if I were much older, I would have been too conservative:” Why should I stick my neck out? “

Douglas rarely played light. He was compulsive to prepare for roles and a supreme patient on camera, whether he was stabbed with scissors in “Ace in the Hole” or crucified in “Spartacus”.

Critic David Thomson called Douglas “the manic-depressive under Hollywood stars, one minute busy with plot, dialogue and actresses with the cheerful appetite of a man who has just been liberated from Siberia, at other times writhing not only in agony but mutilation and a mutilation convincingly terribly dead. “

Douglas ‘personal favorite was the western from 1962:’ Lonely are the Brave ‘, which contains a dialogue from a Trumbo script that he called the most personal thing he had ever spoken on the screen:’ I am a loner deep down. “

The most famous words in a Douglas movie were spoken about him, but not through him.

In “Spartacus,” Roman officials tell a gathering of slaves that their lives will be spared if they identify their leader, Spartacus. As Douglas gets up to give himself up, a growing choir of slaves jumps up and shouts, “I’m Spartacus!”

Douglas stands in silence, a tear rolls over his face.

As Michael Douglas once said, few actions were so hard to follow. Kirk Douglas was an acrobat, a juggler, an autodidact who learned French and German in his 40s in his 40s.

Life was just as many walls to break through as the stroke of his 70s threatened – but only threatened – to end his career. He continued to trade and write for years and was over 100 when he and his wife published “Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter, and a Lifetime in Hollywood.”

He was born Issur Danielovitch in an impoverished Jewish family in Amsterdam, New York. His name evolved over time. He called himself Isidore Demsky until he graduated from St. Lawrence University.

He took the name Kirk Douglas as he made his way through the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and chose “Douglas” because he wanted his surname to still begin with “D” and “Kirk” because of the harsh, whimsical sound of the “K.”

Douglas was already in kindergarten when he recited a poem about the red robin of spring. He was a star in high school and in college he struggled and built the body that was exhibited in many of his films. He was determined, hitchhiked to St. Lawrence as a teenager and convinced the dean to approve a student loan. And he was hard. One of his strongest childhood memories was that he threw a spoon of hot tea into the face of his intimidating father.

“I’ve never done anything so brave in a movie,” he wrote later.

Beginning in 1941, Douglas won a number of small roles on Broadway, served briefly with the Navy and received an important Hollywood break when an old New York friend, Lauren Bacall, recommended playing opposite Barbara Stanwyck in “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers” . “

He received more attention with the classic film noir “Out of the Past” from 1947 and the Oscar-winning “A Letter to Three Wives”.

His real breakthrough came as an unscrupulous boxer in 1949’s “Champion,” a low-budget production that he was advised to reject.

“Before‘ Champion ’in 1949 I had played a teacher at an intellectual school, a teacher at a weak school and an alcoholic,” Douglas once said in an interview with the AP. “After‘ Champion ’I was a tough guy. I did things like play Van Gogh, but the image stays.”

He longed for creative control and ‘Champion’ was followed by a series of hits that gave him the power to form Bryna Productions in 1955, and a second company later.

Many of his films, such as “Paths of Glory” by Kubrick, “The Vikings”, “Spartacus”, “Lonely Are the Brave” and “Seven Days in May” were produced by his companies.

His film career faded in the 1960s and Douglas turned to other media.

In the seventies and eighties he made several remarkable television films, including ‘Victory at Entebbe’ and ‘Amos’, which related to elder abuse.

In his 70s he became an author, his books including the memoirs ‘The Ragman’s Son’, the novels ‘Dance With the Devil’ and ‘The Gift’ and a short work about making ‘Spartacus’.

“We live in a city of sham,” he told The Associated Press in 2014. “I made about 90 films. That means that every time I pretended to be someone else. There comes a time in your life when you say: “Who am I?” “He said. “I found writing books a good alternative to taking photos. When you write a book, you can determine what role you play. “

Douglas also became one of Hollywood’s leading philanthropists. The Douglas Foundation, which he founded with Anne Douglas, has donated millions to a wide range of institutions, from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

In 2015, the foundation granted the Kirk Douglas Fellowship – a 2-year scholarship for full education – to the American Film Institute.

As a young man, Douglas lived very much like a movie star, especially in the pre-MeToo era. He was romantically associated with many of his female co-stars and dated Gene Tierney, Patricia Neal and Marlene Dietrich, among others.

He recalled that he played Ann Sothern’s husband in “A Letter to Three Wives” and how he and the actress “rehearsed the relationship offstage.”

He was married to Diana Dill, but they divorced in 1951. Three years later he married Anne Buydens, whom he met in Paris while filming “Act of Love” (otherwise chasing a young Italian actress) and doing publicity.

Later he would owe his whole life to Anne, with whom he stayed for more than 60 years. In 1958, the film producer Michael Todd, then the husband of Elizabeth Taylor, offered the actor a ride on his private jet. Douglas’s wife insisted that he should not go, worry about a private plane, and finally he admitted. The plane crashed and killed everyone on board.

Douglas had two children with each of his wives and all went into show business, against his advice.

Besides Michael, it is Joel and Peter, both producers, and Eric, an actor with various film credits who died of an overdose of drugs in 2004.

Later generations considered Kirk the father of Michael. Michael Douglas not only flourished in Hollywood, but beat his father to the Oscars with a project his father had first wished for.

Kirk Douglas tried for years to make a film of Ken Kesey’s cult novel ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’.

In the 1970s, he gave up and let Michael try. The younger Douglas produced a classic with Jack Nicholson (in the role that Kirk Douglas wanted to play) and dominated the Oscars, winning for best photo, director, actor, actress and screenplay.

“My father played his disappointment about that pretty good one,” Michael Douglas later told Vanity Fair. “I have to remind him that I have shared part of my back-end (credit) production with him, so in the end he made more money on that film than he had on another photo.”

“And I’d like to give back every penny if I could have played that role,” the older Douglas said.

The film credits from Kirk Douglas in the ’70s and’ 80s include Brian De Palma’s ‘The Fury’ and a comedy ‘Tough Guys’, who together with Burt Lancaster, his old friend who previously appeared in Douglas in ‘Seven Days in May’ , played, “” Fire Fight on the OK Corral “and other movies.

A stroke in 1996 seemed to end his film career, but Douglas came back three years later with “Diamonds,” which he made after struggling to overcome speech problems.

“I never thought I’d make another movie unless silent movies came back,” he joked.

In 2003 Douglas worked with his son Michael; Cameron Douglas, the 24-year-old son of Michael; and ex-wife Diana Douglas, Michael’s mother, for ‘It Runs in the Family’, a comic drama about three generations of a family, with a few excavations about the parenthood of older Douglas.

In March 2009, he appeared in a one-man program, “Before I Forget,” about his life and famous friends. The four-night show at the Kirk Douglas Theater in Culver City was sold out.

“I have often said that I am a failure because I did not achieve what I wanted to do,” Douglas told the AP in 2009. “My goal in life was to become a star on the New York stage. The first time Hal Wallis asked me to come to Hollywood, I rejected him: “Hollywood? That waste? I’m an actor on the Broadway stage!”

The deceased Associated Press writer Bob Thomas contributed to this report. Biographical material in this story is also written by former AP staff member Polly Anderson.

Hillel Italy, The Associated Press