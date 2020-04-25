Kiran Rijiju: India needs to raise the standard of athletics

Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju has said that India needs to raise the standard of athletics worldwide.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the six-day Online Technical Officers’ Seminar jointly organized by the South Asian Athletics Federation and the Athletics Federation of India.

“Athletics are the heart and soul of the Olympic Games. We need to improve the quality of our athletics,” Rijiju said.

“I want to give young athletes the opportunity to realize their dreams,” he said in a virtual session.

Rijiju said the government has initiated a number of moves to advance India in realizing its potential in the sport. We want to create a great sports culture in the country to enhance our presence in world sport. It is our duty to uplift the quality of sports in India, ”he said.

Valuable Contributors

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe congratulated Saff and AFI for launching a six-day seminar. Without the contribution of the technical staff, our sport would not work. “It’s unrecognizable without one of our favorite aspects of our sport, volunteering 24×7,” Koh said.

The main task of World Athletics is to maintain its competitive edge. “We owe it to the athletes and member federations to maintain a structure that is optimistic, so that we can give athletes the opportunity to return to competition as quickly as possible, but in a reasonable manner,” he said. .

Technology is embracing it

Referring to World Athletics’ decision to suspend Olympic eligibility until December 1 of this year, he said the structure must be designed so that athletes can return to competition in a fair way. “We need to make sure that our athletes return to the competition safely and securely and without jeopardizing the integrity of all our competitions,” he said. .

I know that the Indian federation has embraced technology in a big way not only to reach a large audience but also to address the sustainability challenge by delivering on paper.

In his opening remarks, AFI President ADI President Adele Sumariwalla said this was the first national federation to offer online courses to coaches and technical staff. We plan to hold our Annual General Meeting on May 2 and all our Subcommittee Meetings online. ”

South Asian Athletics Federation President Lalit K. Kejriwal said the seminar was a true reflection of the region’s athleticism, determination, athleticism and love for athletics.

