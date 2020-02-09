Kinston PD investigates deadly shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston police are currently investigating a fatal shooting.

Kinston police officers were sent to 208 E New Bern Rd. for multiple calls from shots fired around 11 p.m. on Saturday When officers arrived on site, they found a black 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to Kinston police.

Lenoir County EMS treated the victim and transported him to UNC Lenoir Hospital. The victim later died at UNC Lenoir Hospital.

According to Kinston PD, it was informed that another person had been brought to UNC Lenoir Hospital with a bullet wound. The second victim was a black 26-year-old man, according to Kinston police. This victim was also found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kinston police.

Kinston Police Department continued to write this message below on their Facebook page:

The Kinston police have the highest priority when investigating violent crimes in our city. We will investigate such cases without compromising crime, and continue to seek help from the community that we are proud to serve. If anyone has information about this incident, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Kinston Police Department