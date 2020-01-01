Kingston, Ont. Couple greets the city's first baby twins in 2020 – Kingston

Loading...

A Kingston couple started the new year by becoming the parents of the first babies born in the city in 2020.

The couple's twins were born at Kingston General Hospital in the early hours of January 1, the daughter of parents Cyndi Jones and Coady Nickerson.

"We were hoping that they would be born in 2020, but we didn't know we would be the first in 2020," said Jones.

"We expected to be induced this morning and then they said at 8:00 am last night that it was happening now. So it's a wild ride."

The new mother says everything went quickly. The twin brothers Artemis and Apollo were born at intervals of 25 minutes. Artemis, 5.5 pounds, was born at 3:26 a.m. and Apollo came in second at 3:50 a.m. at 4.9 pounds.

"There are a couple of challenges when you have twins," said Jones. "There is a time window between the first and the second in which further complications can arise. Challenge accepted."

The inspiration behind the names comes from Greek mythology, says Nickerson.

"Artemis and Apollo are twins. They are two gods that are not known to meet gender norms," ​​said Nickerson.

"I thought that fits our family."

The parents told Global News that they had decided not to disclose the twins' gender. They wanted the babies to be gender neutral.

"The gender-neutral goal is that over the next decade we hope that our society is so much more inclusive and enables people to find out who they are instead of telling them who they are," said Jones.

Jones is a nurse, but she and her partner also share a business and work as professional wedding videographers.

Since it is best to record milestones, they decided to document both their pregnancy journey and their birth with the help of Nickerson's son Gideon.

"He was filming while she was pushing … while she was being induced," says Nickerson.

"We only see how powerful it is to capture people with different media, to experience them anew and to keep these memories."

Global News asked what their hopes for their twins' future are.

"Great poets and archers," laughs the couple. "Well trained, loving and friendly."

