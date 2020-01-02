Kingston man arrested after service dog kicked in training – Kingston

Loading...

January 2, 2020

Several Kingston police officers were called downtown after a man allegedly attacked a puppy training as a service animal.

The incident occurred on Thursday on the corner of Queen and Montreal streets when a man crossed another man's dog on the way.

The dog was wearing a vest that read "Puppy in Training".

Kingston police were called around noon on Thursday, and after a short persecution, the suspect was found near the Dieu Hospital hotel on Brock Street.

The police have arrested the man, but it is currently unclear whether he will indict.

