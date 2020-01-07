Loading...

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, will share the next consumer and enterprise solutions at CES® 2020. Kingston’s leading products deliver excellent performance, reliability and consistency, and this year is will be no different.

Kingston will demonstrate:

Flash Canvas Plus cards: Refresh offering higher speeds, including UHS-II and higher capacities, as well as the new MobileLite Plus players designed to support the maximum speeds of the Canvas Plus range.

NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2 SSD : A preview of Kingston's first NVMe Gen 4.0 SSD for consumers shipping later this year.

: A preview of Kingston’s first NVMe Gen 4.0 SSD for consumers shipping later this year. Embedded products : An overview of everyday products powered by Kingston.

: An overview of everyday products powered by Kingston. NVMe SSDs for data center in U.2 and M.2 formats : Designed to provide predictable low latency and I / O consistency as key performance criteria. For upgrades to internal disk arrays, hyperscale data center servers, and cloud service providers requiring high performance storage.

: Designed to provide predictable low latency and I / O consistency as key performance criteria. For upgrades to internal disk arrays, hyperscale data center servers, and cloud service providers requiring high performance storage. Adding SSD capacity SATA SSD (DC450R, DC500R): A 7.68 TB SSD for cloud hosting companies and other data centers that need more storage.

“As a leading provider of memory solutions in the channel, we strive to deliver the best products to our customers,” said Kingston. “The CES sets the tone and is the best time to share what we have been working on and what we have in store for the coming year. From memory cards to the latest SSDs, portable devices and smart devices, Kingston is everywhere. “