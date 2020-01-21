King of Baluchistan on Newsmax TV: Past US aid has endangered millions

Earlier American aid put 30 million people at risk, the king of Baluchistan told Newsmax TV.

Suleman Khan Ahmedzai, who was on the “American agenda”, said: “We are between two fundamentalist extremist regimes (Pakistan and Iran). Both regimes are a threat to the world – and they kill my people.”

He found that the Obama administration provided funds to both Pakistan and Iran.

“You gave them billions of dollars,” he said.

And he claimed that Pakistan had tested a nuclear weapon “on our land”.

“In other words, your money went to Pakistan to get nuclear weapons,” he said. And he pointed out that Iran has resumed its nuclear experiments.

Former MP Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., Was also on the program and agreed with the king’s assessment.

He said the US decisions to provide aid had “a big impact” on the king’s 30 million people.

“As he says, there are two fanatical groups that we actually dealt with in some way,” said Rohrabacher. “The last government gave billions of dollars to the Iranians. And we gave Pakistan billions of dollars.

“Who do you think is responsible for September 11th? The Pakistanis. They hid Osama bin Laden, the man who actually mastered this attack on us.

“Thank God we have a president who gets on the nerves of the Iranians and the fanatics who oppressed the (30 million of the royal people) and who put us in danger.”

