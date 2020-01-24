Greetings to you Gary! After a successful pilot in 2018, BBC One Sitcom King Gary returns for an entire series two years later.

Coming from the heads of Tom Davis and James De Frond – the Bafta winning team behind Murder In Successville – the comedy follows non-royal family man Gary King and his wife Terri as the couple navigates suburban life.

Here’s everything you need to know about King Gary’s new reign …

When is King Gary on TV?

King Gary started at BBC One on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 9:30 p.m.

The rest of the six-part series will air simultaneously on the following Fridays, which means that the second episode will air Friday, January 24th at 9pm on BBC One.

You can also see the pilot on BBC iPlayer.

Series One #kinggary locked and loaded. Coming soon @bbcone ???? @jamesdefrond pic.twitter.com/qzOdjuK7AH

– Tom Davis (@BigTomD), September 26, 2019

Is there a trailer for King Gary?

Yes, the BBC released this little taste in early January.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2U9WfmWRWU (/ embed)

Who is in the cast of King Gary?

Tom Davis plays Gary King







The co-author of the sitcom, Tom Davis, is Gary King, the eponymous man who loves the drama. You might recognize Davis from Plebs, Murder in Successville, and The Keith Lemon Sketch Show.

Laura Checkley plays Terri King

Terri is the royal matriarch and Gary’s childhood treasure.

In addition to her role in King Gary, you may also know Checkley from detectorists, where she played Louise.

Camille Coduri plays Denise King

Denise is Gary’s mother, a character played by Doctor Who star Camille Coduri (she played Rose Tyler’s mother Jackie).

Simon Day plays Big Gary King

Big Gary King is Gary’s father. And he’s played by fast-show comedian Simon Day.

King Gary also stars as Mock the Weeks Romesh Ranganathan (as Stuart Williams) and newcomer Riley Burgin (Teddy King).

They will be joined by Dustin Demri-Burns (Stath Lets Flats), Lisa McGrillis (Mama), Mim Shaikh (BBC Radio 1Xtra) and Emma Sidi (Pls Like).

What is King Gary doing?

The series follows Gary King and his love of life, Terri, as they roll through family life in the suburbs. According to the BBC, Gary’s quest to impress the neighbors – and fill Papa Big Gary’s big shoes – could be more successful if he weren’t such a drama queen.

And just like BBC super hit Gavin and Stacey, King Gary is aiming for a big family sitcom.

“King Gary is big in laughter, big in heart and big in talent. Landing a mainstream family sitcom with a modern sound is a tough nut to crack, but these scripts are brimming with great lines and well-deserved standard situations, ”said Shane Allen, controller of the BBC’s Comedy Commissioning.

King Gary is at BBC One on Fridays at 9:30 p.m.