King Gary | What time is the BBC One comedy on TV?

Greetings Gary! After a successful pilot in 2018, BBC One sitcom King Gary returns two years later for a full series.

From the heads of Tom Davis and James De Frond – the Bafta-winning team behind Murder In Successville – follows the comedy non-royal family man Gary King and wife Terri as the couple navigates through suburban life.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new reign of King Gary …

When is King Gary on TV?

King Gary started on BBC One on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:30 PM.

The rest of the six-part series will be broadcast on next Friday, which means that episode five will be broadcast Friday 2 February at 9.30 pm on BBC One.

You can also watch the series on BBC iPlayer after it has been broadcast.

Series One #kinggary locked and loaded. Soon available on @bbcone ???? @jamesdefrond pic.twitter.com/qzOdjuK7AH

– Tom Davis (@BigTomD) 26 September 2019

Is there a trailer for King Gary?

Yes, the BBC released this sneak peek at the beginning of January.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2U9WfmWRWU (/ embed)

Who’s in King Gary’s cast?

Tom Davis plays Gary King







The sitcom co-writer, Tom Davis, also shines as the titular drama-loving husband of the show, Gary King. You recognize Davis van Plebs, Murder in Successville and The Keith Lemon Sketch Show.

Laura Checkley plays Terri King

Terri is the matriarch of the royal family and Gary’s childhood love.

In addition to her role in King Gary, you may also know Checkley from Detectorists, where she played Louise.

Camille Coduri plays Denise King

Denise is the mother of Gary, a character played by Doctor Who star Camille Coduri (she played the mother of Rose Tyler, Jackie).

Simon Day plays Big Gary King

Big Gary King is the father of Gary. And he is played by Fast Show comedian Simon Day.

Other cast members of King Gary include Romock Ranganathan of Mock the Week (as Stuart Williams) and newcomer Riley Burgin (Teddy King).

They are accompanied by Dustin Demri-Burns (Stath Lets Flats), Lisa McGrillis (Mum), Mim Shaikh (BBC Radio 1Xtra) and Emma Sidi (Pls Like).

What is King Gary about?

The series follows Gary King and his love for his life, Terri, shooting through family life in the suburbs. Gary’s quest to impress the neighbors – and fill Daddy Big Gary’s big shoes – might be more successful if he wasn’t such a drama queen, according to the BBC.

And, just like BBC super hit Gavin and Stacey, King Gary wants to be a big family sitcom.

“King Gary is big in laughter, big in heart and big in talent. It is a difficult note to land a mainstream family sitcom with a modern tone, but these scripts are bursting with great lines and well-deserved set pieces, ”says Shane Allen, controller of Comedy Commissioning for the BBC.

King Gary is BBC One at 9.30pm Friday.