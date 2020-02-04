Kindergarten tries to spread positivity through “joybox” in its front yard

TURLOCK, California (KTXL) – A California kindergarten wants to spread happiness – and plans to start in the front yard of his family.

“Write a letter and then you can put it here. And we get the key, put it in, unlock it and take it out, then the wish comes true, “said Levi Navarra. “It’s called the Joy Box.”

Six-year-old Levi said he believes finding happiness is as easy as visiting the Joy Box, according to KTXL.

“So much negativity and division in our world, and then this child comes along and is like,” Let’s spread some joy, “said Levi’s father, Dan.

Levi’s parents said the whole idea started last summer when Levi said he wanted to spread joy.

“So we decided to take all people to Disneyland,” Levi explained.

Levi quickly realized that a road trip with the entire city of Turlock might not work.

“Poof! It didn’t happen, “he told KTXL.

But then he changed his mind again.

“Pancake party, that was fun. So we came up with this idea, “Levi said.

Months later, after a trip to Home Depot, a little bit of elbow grease and a careful placement in front of the Navarra house, a box of joy arrived.

“So if you have a wish, you can just place one here,” Levi explained.

The Navarras have said so far that they have found some donations and wishes that are as small as toys and as big as a house.

“But we hope that as momentum and time builds up, we can do as much as we can,” said Levi’s mother, Amy.

While happiness continues to fill the box, the 6-year-old parents said that they are in awe of what their young son continues to teach.

“It’s great when you have kids what they eventually teach you,” Amy told FOX40. “And I always tell people that I want to be like Levi when I grow up.”

“That generosity and kindness and joy are just marks of my child and I think that would make him a real, really fantastic addition to humanity,” Dan said.

The family encourages people to visit and drop off their boxes. The Joy Box is located on Smith Drive and North Johnson Road in Turlock.

They have also set up an Instagram account with their Joy Box called Navarra Party of 5.

They say a family in Rocklin and Georgia have already said they would install their own Joy Box on their own front yard.

