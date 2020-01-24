I don’t know if you’ve noticed this – probably I did – but the news has been daunting lately.

No matter which side of US politics you’re on, you’re probably not particularly happy with how things are going.

But I recently spoke to a man who has a very different feeling about this place, which many of us call home. And maybe not by chance he’s British.

Joey Mellows visited ESPN in April. (Courtesy of Joey Mellows)

The baseball Brit Joey Mellows grew up on the south coast of England and knew nothing about baseball. But he knew that everyone around him seemed to be on the same path – Joey calls it a “conveyor belt”: study hard, get good grades, go to university, meet someone you can spend your life with, buy a car , take it on a mortgage, have a baby.

In 2014, when Joey was almost 30 years old, he decided to take up a job as a teacher in South Korea. Why?

“It was a romance that ended, and I did the perfectly reasonable move 5,000 miles to escape all the bad memories,” says Joey.

About a year later, Joey’s parents came to visit. Then all three flew to Japan to see the cherry blossoms. This is where Joey’s next romance began.

“I was in a bar in Osaka and there was a game on bar television,” says Joey. “And there was this huge guy with a big belly. I said to the bartender: ‘Who is this guy?’ And he said, “Oh, that’s C. C. Sabathia.” And I said, “Oh, damn it.” And I said, “What kind of sport is this?” And he said, “This is MLB. This is baseball. “”

Joey asked his hotel concierge and that evening there was a game in Osaka. He took his mother and father. And he got a beer.

“You know, when you grew up with football in England, you can’t drink beer when you’re on the field,” said Joey, “that was a real novelty.”

But the opportunity to drink beer in his place isn’t the only thing Joey liked about baseball.

“I like the pace,” says Joey. “And I know that at the moment this is not a popular opinion, but the pace of the game. I think the game took a little over three hours and gave us time to talk. And I would say we had some of them.” the best conversations together, maybe for years, as we sat between innings trying to figure out what was going on. “

The next evening Joey went back alone to try to understand the game better. And for the next four years when Joey lived in Korea, he watched MLB games in the morning and Korean games in the evening, trying to learn everything he could.

A lifelong dream

But to really understand how a love of baseball can completely change Joey’s life, you have to know something about him. When he was a child, Joey watched many films – American films.

And while watching movies like Easy Rider, Joey was intrigued by the idea of ​​taking a road trip through the United States, seeing the cities and the wide spaces, and talking to people.

And when he discovered baseball, he thought he had found the perfect excuse to go from place to place.

He announced his plans in a video posted on Twitter:

“I started in Japan,” says Joey. “It was here that the Major League baseball season between the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners began.”

After Japan, Joey flew back to South Korea to see the opening day in the Korean league. And then he flew to the United States, where he reached the open road. He saw major league games, minor league games, college games. He even visited the Field of Dreams movie site.

Joey had his life savings and eight months to watch 162 games and all 30 major league stadiums.

He wasn’t going to do much. He sat down every few days and planned where he wanted to go next.

“The only thing I missed most on the go was the ability to access a kettle,” says Joey. “Because I drink tea every day. You know … there are stereotypes of English and I fall into a lot of them.”

Joey couldn’t afford to stay in a hotel every night. Sometimes he just slept in his car.

“The first time I did it was stupid,” says Joey. “I had just gone to Montgomery, Alabama. The cookies. I think AA level. And I wanted to go there because I just liked the name” cookies “.” I wanted to get a t-shirt and I’m just a fool.

“So I drove eleven hours to get there. It was raining. I was in a lousy, terrible hotel. It was hellishly depressing. And then, the next day, I went to the Braves and they were touching You to say, “Hey, Joey, you know, we heard you were coming. Where are you staying tonight? “And I said,” Oh, I’m not staying anywhere. I have nowhere to stay. It is too expensive.” “

The Braves marketing director told Joey not to worry. He could spend the night in the team hotel. “

“And he wrote me a message and said, ‘It’s all paid. You just have to show up.’ And I got there and they said, “Hey, we need the credit card.” So I said, “Well, I don’t have a credit card because the Braves paid for it.” So they said, “Well, you have to call him and he has to give us the number. “And it was about 1:00 in the morning. So I drove my car to a parking space in the back of the hotel.”

(“Skipping” is better known as “dumpster” in the United States.)

“I slept in the back of the car, put the seats down and then an anorak over my head,” says Joey. “The worst thing is, as a 34-year-old, you have to urinate around the back of a dump at 1am after the Braves do something very good for you because I’m too scared to raise the marketing manager.”

Joey made it through the night. And by chance he had already been invited to stay with a stranger the next day.

“And when I got to his house it was huge. And I asked him, I said, ‘Hey, what are you doing? You have a nice house.’ He said, “Oh, I’m the Vice President of the Atlanta Falcons.” And I wondered, “Is that the NBA team?” He says, “No, the NFL team.” I said, “Oh, wow!” And that made it so funny that sometimes you could have the rough with the smooth. “

(Courtesy of Joey Mellows)

“Mike Egan – I hope Mike doesn’t mind me saying his name – and Mindy, his wife, who absolutely – Mindy gave me a kettle. I lived above the garage. I drank as much tea as I did was with them, it was wonderful.

“We went out and watched the Braves game. It was really short. It was over, about 2 hours, 38 minutes or so. And we got home and I said to Mike – I would go the next day, and he ‘I mentioned that he had these baseball cards, so I said, “Oh, if it’s not too late, go to the attic and get your baseball cards out.” So he ran up the stairs and came down with all these boxes And we went through it.

“So I saw this Nolan Ryan rookie card. And because of the Texas Rangers games I saw with Shin-Soo Choo in Korea, I even knew something about Nolan Ryan. So I thought, ‘Jeez, a rookie Card, this is going to be worth some money. So I googled and, yes, it was worth $ 25,000 and it was in great condition. And Mindy, his wife, came down. It’s about 1 a.m. and we just make all that noise and wheezing and you know to be really excited kids like looking at these cards in the kitchen.

“She says, ‘Guys, you have to go to bed. Mike, you have work at 6am.’ But then Mike said, “No, Mindy. Look what Joey found.” And she said, “Guys, take as long as you want.”

“There were people like Mindy and Mike – kind hearts – wherever I went.”

So whenever Joey needed a ticket or accommodation or a recommendation about food, he just asked.

“I had a wonderful time every day,” says Joey. “And that doesn’t mean downplaying all of politics and things. But these days I think there are so many things on the Internet that can distract and separate people. And I think baseball is really important because it allows people , to do it.” come together almost every day. “

Plan foiled, plan changed

In June, Joey interrupted his trip home for a flight to see the Red Sox and the Yankees in London. There his goal of 162 games and 30 stadiums hit a hook.

Joey went dancing with a couple of friends.

“And I just remember how I danced and then woke up the next day. And my wallet was just gone.”

It took two weeks for a new driver’s license to arrive. When the time came, Joey flew back to the United States and headed back, but this 162-goal game looked less and less likely.

“In the beginning, I tried desperately to find double heads,” says Joey. “And I went to a college tournament where they had about three games in a day and stayed there for two and a half days trying to increase the numbers. But at some point there came a point I just thought about” This trip was so much more than trying to get 162 games. Maybe this number is just a stupid number anyway. “”

After visiting Toronto, his 30th major league stadium, Joey Mellows scored 16 games at home on October 1.

He would be invited back to a World Series game that would raise his total to 147. Now he’s working on developing a podcast and starting his own business, hoping to increase baseball interest in the UK.

“I saved money and I planned not to spend everything. And then I spent everything. And yes, I am currently in a lot of debt.

“But every now and then people came up to me and said, ‘Hey, we’re really jealous of what you’re doing.’ And I would look at them somehow and they would be with their partner and their children and they would have a nice car and a home to go back to. I think to myself: “God. Why are you so jealous of me You really have everything. I had nothing. I didn’t have a mortgage or a car or a girl. “Or something. ‘

“But I had these eight months on the road. And I could never have imagined the possibilities that have arisen since. Sometimes I think you just have to roll the dice, stop waiting for things to happen and do things.”

“So looking back, what have you learned from this whole trip? What are you taking away from it?” I ask.

“I don’t think I’ve learned anything,” says Joey. “I wish I had something deep and meaningful to say. ‘I found myself,’ whatever. But I was always a pretty happy guy. And at the end of the day, it’s just an idiot watching baseball for a summer . “

Maybe we don’t have to learn anything profound and meaningful from Joey Mellow’s journey. It may be enough to be reminded that the baseball season is just around the corner. And when it comes down to it, we can go to the stadium and sit in our seats, have a beer, eat peanuts and talk to the people in the seats next to us – even if they don’t support the same political candidates that we support. And maybe – for these few hours – everything will be fine.