Kind goes beyond bars with product launches in 4 new categories

Kind developed into a billions-dollar powerhouse in the snack bar category by convincing shoppers who want to eat healthier and consume more of their food along the way. Now the 16-year-old company is gambling that its success can be replicated in other parts of the store, such as frozen and chilled where competition is fierce and public acceptance of new products is anything but certain.

“This is really our first attempt to bring Kind to new consumers and in new aisles for new occasions,” Mike Barkley, Kind’s CEO, told Food Dive. “This is definitely our biggest expansion. We are going to four new categories in one go, which is of course a big gamble.”

The nationwide roll-out at most major retailers, starting this month, includes offers in frozen, chilled, chocolate and snack mixes.

The Kind Bark, which comes in three offers – dark chocolate combined with almonds and sea salt; roasted peanuts; or almonds and salted caramel – bring the company into the confectionery aisle. Most retailers will choose to place Kind Bark in the chocolate section, the company said. Kind tested the product for the first time in 2019 at selected retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market.

Kind also offers its very first nut butter protein bar that is sold in the store’s refrigeration area. It comes in the aisle of the snack mix with Kind Clusters, a hand-to-mouth version of its bars made with almonds and fruit or seeds such as cranberries, pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds.

The company’s latest product line comes in frozen, where it will sell bars made from nutritious nuts and layered with dark chocolate and nut butter. Kind sold for the first time one variety of its frozen product – Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt – exclusively at Walmart. It adds a second to dark chocolate peanut butter while it is being extended to other retailers.

“Certainly no guarantee”

The decision to go ahead with these products nationwide was made possible by the acquisition of Creative Snacks in 2019, an investment that Kind van Mars received, a minority interest three years ago, and innovation at the snack maker itself, said Barkley. .

In the case of Creative, Kind could use the innovation qualities and production capabilities of the North Carolina company to help it produce the snack mixes. Mars, who already had expertise in frozen products and confectionery, helped develop new products, improved sales prospects by leveraging existing partnerships with retailers and worked with Kind on distribution – a process that became more challenging as Kind now has to be frozen and cooled ship products together with the shelf stable rate to which it was used.

Barkley, a CPG veteran with previous positions at Pinnacle Foods, PepsiCo and Campbell Soup, said the expansion uses some of the features that have made Kind a dominant player in bars. It has long been proud as a company that “closes the food gap” in a pampering category. Child then disrupts space by rolling out products that use a nutritious dense first ingredient, such as nuts and a minimal amount of added sugar, in addition to other characteristics that are popular with today’s consumers, to make them healthier.

“There is certainly no guarantee with innovation,” said Barkley. “But I think the combination of what consumers can expect from each Kind product, the Kind promise, the confidence they have in the Kind brand and third, the capabilities of our partners … I think these three things together have a very high chance of success. “

It won’t be easy. The products will run into a busy market where comparable offers from larger CPG companies already exist. For example, the Kind Bark will compete with brands such as Hershey’s BarkThins, while the refrigerated product will compete with Perfectele Snacks from Mondelez International, the manufacturer of organic, non-GMO, nut-based protein bars and bites. There are already different snack mixes on the market.

Kind has a big advantage that many of its major CPG competitors do not have: it does not have to account to shareholders. This allows Kind, according to Barkley, to look in the longer term instead of the launches becoming an instant hit.

“We can feed everything we launch as new product platforms for several years,” he said. “This is not a one-year recording. This is a multi-year construction of great new snack platforms.”

The product launches of Kind come after a challenging second half of 2019 for the company.

In September, the company announced it would get its fruit bites from the store after two years on the market. The fruit snack, made without synthetic dyes, struggled to attract children who were used to fluorescent snacks and food that tasted sweet. A month later, Kind said it would fire 90 of its approximately 600 employees – about 15% of its workforce – to better position it to manage key accounts, expand retail coverage, and attract new consumers to the brand.

“All major companies, all major brands are evolving. Certainly, 2019 was a year in which we developed a considerable amount,” Barkley announced.

However, he said that Kind 2.0, since the company came up with product launches, brings the company a step closer to moving its billion dollar snack business to something bigger.

“I am fully convinced that we have just started. There is absolutely no reason that Kind cannot become a global healthy snacking powerhouse. What a great ride it has been so far, but we still have a lot of runways. [This new products are] Be a great big step on that journey. “