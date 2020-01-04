Kimi Raikkonen Stars in new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Commercial

Loading...

The best years of Formula 1 Kimi Raikkonen may have passed, but the Finnish racing driver continues to race thanks to his current contract with Alfa Romeo Racing – and recently the Iceman was hired to help promote the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio.

In the commercial, filled with European flair, Raikkonen drives a bright blue Alfa Romeo Stelvio through the streets of Monaco while he goes on a date. When he arrives, a little later than expected, he tells his date "Sorry, this is my first time in Monaco."

That is a confusing reference to his F1 career, as he has not only visited Monaco 17 times as a racer, but he even won the prestigious race in 2005 when he raced for McLaren-Mercedes.

Last month Alfa Romeo refreshed the Giulia and Stelvio for the model year 2020. The most striking is that the models of the brand & # 39; Sport & # 39; supplied as standard with a body color appearance and as standard can be supplied with a Dark Miron kit complete with tailor-made fenders, sills and a rear dashboard complete with a dark-painted finish. Customers can also opt for an exterior carbon fiber package.

Numerous upgrades have also been made to the interior of the duo. Most notably, there is a new 8.8-inch center touch screen that offers digital HVAC controls and contains numerous new performance pages. Owners can also customize their home page by organizing their most used and important applications and functions. All 2020 Giulia and Stelvio models also come standard with SiriusXM radio.

Alfa Romeo has also introduced a level 2 autonomous steering system for the couple with a Highway Assist system, Traffic Jams Assist system, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Driver Attention Alert and Standard Full Speed ​​Forward Collision Warning Plus.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkZ3yPDiiTw [/ embed]