Kimberley Grundy: Important information about dog training

My top ten things dog owners should know.

There are a few things I chat with customers weekly that I think are known, but clearly not. So I want dog owners to know the following:

1. The dog training industry has no regulations – you can wake up tomorrow and call yourself a dog trainer and no one can stop you. There are several accreditation bodies like the Association of Pet Dog Trainers. These dog trainers have gone through a rigorous evaluation process and are as close as we are.

2. All trainers and trainings are not the same. Most trainers strive to keep up with the latest scientific research on the most effective and friendly methods for training dogs. However, there are still trainers who use hard, outdated methods.

3. You can start training before your dog has received all vaccinations. Many people think that their dog must be fully vaccinated or even six months old before starting training. Training begins as soon as your dog comes home.

4. Human food is good for your dog – and most of it. Always research first and do not feed from the table! Lots of human foods are great rewards for dog training – chicken and cheese are some of the best treats!

5. Clickers are not forever. These are really used to acquire new behavior. Once the dog has it, you can let it leak.

6. Rewards are forever – you wouldn’t go to work long if you stopped paying and the dogs were the same. You will not continue to work if you stop paying them. Maybe not every time, but regular treats are essential!

7. Your dog decides what is rewarded – if your dog does not want it, it is not a reward. Be generous in quality and quantity.

8. Preparation is key – especially when walking with your dog. Every time you walk your dog, make sure that it learns what to learn.

9. Well-behaved dogs take hard work. There is no perfect dog. Everything takes time (some dogs need more than others)

10. Your dog does not know when it was naughty. You know that punishment is imminent, so pay attention to your own body language and actions!

About Kimberley …

Kimberley Grundy is a dog behavior researcher and trainer based in Yorkshire. She has been practicing for over ten years and has two master’s degrees – one in animal behavior and animal welfare, one in psychology.

Contact 07919150223,

[email protected],

http://www.poochesgalore.co.uk.