Kim Zolciak's son, Kash Biermann, involved in a car accident

Kim Zolciak's 6-year-old son, Kane, was involved in a terrifying go-kart accident outside his home in Atlanta.

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, 41, revealed in her Instagram story on Thursday (via People) that, fortunately, Kane was not seriously injured in the accident.

"Then, they are circling our neighborhood in a circle where they go all the time and I heard an explosion. And I thought, & # 39; Kroy, what was that? & # 39; And he said: & # 39; I don't know & # 39; I began to lose my sense and said: & # 39; Kroy, I think it's there & # 39; there are a lot of rocks and Kroy starts walking towards the rocks to see if Kane is there ".

She continued with her husband Kroy: “I see that my husband as Superman takes all the kart and turns it with Kane inside. Kane was upside down.

Fortunately, Kane wore a helmet. The helmet was completely destroyed, but was saved from serious injuries.

"I want them to understand the importance of a helmet, whether on a scooter, a bicycle or a go-kart. It finally saved Kane's life."

She added: "I was so distraught that I poured a glass of wine and Kroy hugged me tight and cried."

He added that he immediately remembered when son Kash was attacked by his dog Sinn in 2017. He underwent surgery for his injuries.

A Zolciak representative did not contact us.

