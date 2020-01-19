Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project Documentary Trailer

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEjxdiaUqgc [/ embed]

Kim Kardashian has released the official trailer for her upcoming documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project. On January 18, the 39-year-old aspiring lawyer dropped the two-minute clip, showing her efforts to promote prison reform. It contains Kardashian, the executive producer, who meets several prisoners whose lives were converted by harsh, and often unjustified, prison sentences. She also speaks with some friends and family members who have been affected by the imprisonment of their loved ones. “I went into this without knowing anything, and then my heart opened completely,” she says in the teaser. “People deserve a second chance.”

Kardashian revealed for the first time that she is studying to become a lawyer last spring. The announcement came almost a year after she helped release prisoner Alice Marie Johnson – a grandmother who serves a life sentence without conditional release for a first non-violent drug crime. Despite some pushback with regard to her legal activities, Kardashian has continued to prove that she is committed to making a positive change. In June she even visited the White House to present a new collaboration for sharing rides with Lyft, giving former prisoners gift vouchers to help them travel to and from job interviews. When will we learn more about her efforts? Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project April 5 premieres on oxygen!