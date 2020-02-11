Kim Kardashian talks about Kourtney Kardashian’s “violence” in the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian will hit KUWTK in the coming season. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / Admedia

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

In a new episode of Laura Water’s original iHeartRadio podcast All’s Fair, Kim Kardashian talks about Kourtney Kardashian’s “violence” in the next season of Keeping With The Kardashians.

Oh yes, the drama that happened between Kourtney and Kim at the end of KUWTK season 17 is far from over, at least at the beginning of season 18 air is old news for the siblings.

Season 18 KUWTK drama

Kim admitted that things are now fine between her and her older sister. They even went to Japan with their families at the end of last year.

However, fans won’t see the luck when the 18th season of KUWTK premieres this spring. The show begins with the drama by Kourtney, who wants to take a break from filming the successful reality TV show.

Kim revealed in the podcast that the first episode of the new season between her and Kourtney was “a bit violent”. The founder of KKW Beauty even joked that she might need a lawyer after the situation.

“It gets a lot worse before it gets better. But you know, we are a very close family. Everything works, ”said Kim.

Learn piano 🎹

Do you speak French 🇫🇷

Thin bath in the ocean 🌊

Kourt’s Bucket List comes in this bonus #KUWTK scene! pic.twitter.com/0qts5faWyQ

– Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) January 23, 2020

One of the reasons why there is so much drama between the sisters is that not filming puts pressure on the rest of the family. Kim and Khloe felt they wanted to close the gap for Kourtney because there had to be a lot of satisfaction for the show.

How much will Kourtney be seen in the new KUWTK season?

In season 17, Kourtney not only made it clear that she wanted to take a break, but last fall she said that she wanted to step back from reality TV.

The vagueness of her answer leaves fans wondering how often the Poosh founder will show up on the show.

How often Kourtney will film has yet to be determined, according to her sister Kim. Not long after the December finale, Kim appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show and admitted that Kourtney would take a break from filming.

“We decided that (Kourtney will) film a bit. I don’t even know if we can actually draw a conclusion. It’s always in the air,” Kim Kardashian shared with Ellen.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59cPZzpoEKQ (/ embed)

There is currently no clear answer as to how heavily Kourtney Kardashian is involved in Season 18 of KUWTK. It sounds like she can be seen at least in the first episodes to clarify the lingering story of the last season.

If Kourt isn’t filming, will fans see more of Kylie or Kendall Jenner? You’re the only choice unless momager Kris Jenner fills the void Kourtney left behind.

Scott Disick is another possible family member that can be filmed as fans like The Lord more these days.

Keep up with the Kardashians in spring 2020 with E!

Recent Posts by Rachelle Lewis (View All)