Kim Kardashian sued for posting a photo of herself on Instagram

Kim Kardashian posted a photo on Instagram where she and husband Kayne West share a tender moment at a party in 2018 – and among those who don’t feel love is the photographer who claims a lawsuit in New York the star did not ask them to use the picture.

In a copyright infringement lawsuit, photographer Saeed Bolden claims that he took the stupid star snapshot of Kardashian and West during a listening party for Nas’ new album “Nasir” in June 2018.

A few months later, Kardashian blew up the photo of her 157 million Insta fans – and now Long Island photographer Bolden claims that he is entitled to unspecified damages for the use of his work.

Kardashian showed “deliberately, deliberately and purposefully, disregarding and indifferent to the plaintiff’s rights” by publishing the picture, Bolden claims.

Bolden filed the lawsuit before the federal court in Brooklyn against the star “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and her underwear brand Skims on Wednesday.

The Kardashian agents and publicists did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request to comment.

Kardashian’s sister Khloe Kardashian was herself the target of a similar lawsuit that was filed in Los Angeles Federal Court in 2017 by another photographer who left the David Grutman’s Komodo Restaurant in Miami with older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian also posted this photo on Instagram. In 2018, the companies involved reached an undisclosed agreement.