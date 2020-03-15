Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and 11 other Spotted Food feasts at McDonald’s (like the rest of us)

When it comes to the rich and famous, most of us assume they always eat at boujee restaurants, have private chefs to cook and eat meals that we can only dream of. However, the reality seems to be quite different, as many celebrities often find themselves snapping a meal at one of McDonald’s favorite fast food restaurants.

This brings us to our point: today we thought we were going to take a look at some people who can certainly offer more expensive food but didn’t choose. From models like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid to musicians like Justin Bieber and Drake – this list is filled with starfish eating just like us regular kids.

Okay, now here’s it – Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and the other 11 celebs who were spotted eating a meal at McDonald’s!

13 Let’s start with Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid grabbing a bite to go

Via: twitter.com

To kick off our list we decided to go with the Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid models that were spotted picking up some McDonald’s to go along. In a true model, the two ladies were wearing some very cool pieces of fashion and we have to admit – we never look this cool while hitting the fast-food chain!

12 Here’s Gigi Hadid Snacking on some McDonald’s potatoes

Via: pinterest.com

Speaking of Bella Hadid, it seems Gigi’s older sister is also a fan of the famous fast-food chain. As you can see from the photos above, the model was spotted on some McDonald’s potatoes during an event!

11 And Rihanna orders her favorite menu

Via: twitter.com

Next on our list is singer Rhianna, who was spotted by fans as she walked into a McDonald’s store to order her favorite menu. Honestly – watching the rich and famous fast-food, just like the rest, makes it all the more realistic!

10 Selena Gomez is also a fan of their lamps

Via: pinterest.com

Speaking of references – these photos of former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez frying potatoes are literally all of us. As you can tell, the singer also had her favorite dive ready and couldn’t care less about the cameras they are capturing right now!

9 And Cardi B liked to take McDonald’s after a night out

Via: justjared.com

Another famous lady about McDonald’s rapture is rapper Cardi B. In the photos above you can see the star with soda and burgers after a fun night – something we’ve all pretty much done at some point!

8 Here’s Hailey Baldwin eating McDonald’s while waiting for her flight

Via: instagram.com

Let’s move on to the model of Hailey Baldwin who shared these photos from eating McDonald’s on her social media. The star and her girlfriend decided to go all the way while waiting for their flight and honestly – we can’t blame them!

7 And Justin Bieber stops with friends

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Speaking of Hailey Baldwin – Justin Bieber’s husband is also a fan of the famous fast-food chain. In the photos above you can see the singer pausing with a friend of McDonald’s and waiting patiently for his order!

About: (Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin) And 14 Other Celeb Couples Spotted Cycling Together

6 Drake is also sometimes seen getting a burger

Via: people.com

Next on our list is the rapper Drake who is still a famous person we sometimes see getting a burger at McDonald’s. In the photos above you can see Drake looking stylish while rocking a black outfit as he is going to order his favorite menu!

5 And so is Cara Delevingne

Via: pinterest.com

Another model that made our list Cara Delevingne. Just like all the other celebs on our list, Cara also had to wait patiently for her order and judge from the smile on her face – she was quite excited about the food!

About: Eat In-N-Out Burgers in the US (like Selena Gomez, Sofia Ricci and these 13 other stars)

4 Kim Kardashian went to McDonald’s while in Japan

Via: pinterest.com

When Kim Kardashian went to Japan with her friends, she was spotted catching a late-night snack at a local McDonald’s. As expected – the reality TV star looked utterly elegant as she lay in front of the potato shop!

About: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and 13 other celebrities who had to take their shoes off at airport security

3 And Britney Spears grabbed some after school when her children were picked up

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Let’s move on to singer Britney Spears, who seems to occasionally treat her kids to some delicious McDonald’s makeup after school and as you can tell from the photos above – Britney also wants to indulge herself!

2 Here is Lindsay Lohan passing through a McDonald’s Drive-Thru

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Lindsay Lohan is one of those celebs who prefer to go through a McDonald’s drive-through instead of hopping into a real store, but either way we feel it’s still worth including. Judging from LiLi’s face, the actress looked very happy with her order!

1 And finally, Hilary Duff Talking about her lunch on her social media

Via: twitter.com

To wrap up our list we decided to go with actress Hilary Duff who shared a video of herself and McDonald’s lunch on one of the social media platforms. While grabbing a McDonald’s may not be the healthiest everyday choice – it’s definitely something we (and celebs) can deal with at any one time!

Next: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, and 13 Other Spotted Snacking Courtside

Next

10 Things a Mom Should Not Consider on a Camping Trip (10 Will Be Happy to Do)



About the Author

Jelena Aska is a freelance writer at Valnet Inc. Over the years she has written for The Things, Talko, Baby Gaga and Moms – as well as the BuzzFeed community. She’s a self-styled Beyoncé expert whose country of residence keeps changing because life is so short – so if you ever see her and IRL dog please say hello!

More on Jelena Aska