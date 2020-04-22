Kim Kardashian helps a child trafficking survivor after being accused of killing her parent.

Kim Kardashian again used her platform to help a woman get out of prison after 15 years. Alexis Martin is a 22-year-old child sex trafficking survivor who was recently forgiven with other inmates amid the coronavirus pandemic. His story was featured in Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, a documentary focused on criminal justice reform.

Kardashian visited Martin in prison and talked about how his life has grown. Martin said his mother went to jail for drug trafficking, prompting her to take care of him. She also said she grew up sexually abused by her mother’s husband.

Alexis Martin was forced into prostitution and sex trafficking at a young age

Martin is from Akron, Ohio. She was just 15 when she was held captive by a pimp, Angelo Kerney, and forced into prostitution. At first, Martin noticed that the two had more of a father-daughter relationship until he started raping her. It forced him to perform exotic dances, sell drugs, and help prepare other girls for prostitution. Martin was waiting for someone to come and free her from Kerney’s house. Someone broke into the home and shot him. But Martin was not released. His captor’s brother was raped. Martin was charged with the murder when he was 17 and sentenced to 21 years in prison. Prosecutors argued she helped address the theft and participated in the murder.

Martin’s lawyers expected the safe harbor law to apply to their case. This law allows victims accused of sex trafficking offenses to enroll in diversion programs such as health education and trauma. This could lead to the expiration of a registration of people if they completed it. His sentence could be shorter if this law were applied to his case. Martin was not charged with sex offenses so this law did not apply to him.

This was not his first time waiting for Clemency

Although he received clemency this time, Martin was unlucky for the first time. She appealed to Governor John Kasich to grant her clemency. Unfortunately, at the time he did not grant it to Martin. However, he granted clemency to Thomia Hunter. A hunter was mistreated by a man who killed her. It was called an act of self-defense. In Martin’s case, there was no evidence that he was involved in Kerney’s murder. Investigators believe she played a role in orchestrating the theft.

It seems that this time the help of the Kardashians really made a difference in helping Martin receive clemency. In the documentary, Kardashian said, “Everybody failed her in life and nobody really protected her when the system could.” We are glad that you are finally getting help and protection from Kardashian and the legal system now. After hearing the news about Martin’s clarity, Kim Kardashian tweeted “Alexis Martin is a sex trafficking survivor and I was honored to be able to share his story on the Justice Project. Thank you to Governor DeWine for switching his conviction.”

Alexis Martin is a sex trafficking survivor and I was honored to be able to share her story about the Justice Project. Thank you Governor DeWine for commuting his sentence. 🙏🏼 @GovMikeDeWine

– Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2020

Kim Kardashian also helped Alice Johnson achieve Clemency

In 2018, Kardashian appealed for the release of Alice Johnson serving a life sentence for a drug offense. He enlisted a team of lawyers to work on Johnson’s case and was finally released in June 2018. In 2019, Johnson even modeled the Kardashians Skims Skard dress line, which shows that he is trying to help women who have been abused. by the criminal justice system. giving them new opportunities. Johnson’s story was also told in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kardashian plans to take the BAR exam in 2022 so she can become a lawyer.

It’s nice to see that Kardashian is helping people like Martin and Johnson and giving voice to those who feel they don’t have it.

