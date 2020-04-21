Running out of new shows to see when you sit at home? That’s apparently Kim Kardashian, too. The 39-year-old multihyphenate recently admitted to jumping on the right now Great Little Reading bandwagon, a cool three years after the HBO drama first started making waves in the TV world. (A Fergie rapper with Black Eyed Peas era, “You’re so two thousand and late.”) She shared her tardy discovery on Twitter Monday afternoon, and wrote, “I’m just binged Great Little Reading! It’s sooo good! Who saw it? “

I just binged Big Little Lies! It’s sooo good! Who saw it?

– Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2020

While Kim’s tweets typically gather a few hundred responses, thousands of her followers up around couldn’t help but respond to the tweet with a collective shout out from Mary Louise Wright. “Everyone, Kim. Everyone,” one fan replied, while another said in the same way, “Kim we can’t keep this up, please stop.”

Look, I get it: everyone is trapped together and floats over older shows to see for the first time. I myself just started binging Jild Heist, so I certainly have no room to chat. But if you ask your 64.5 million followers who saw a show that made headlines three years ago, you have to believe that the internet has been roasting you playfully about it. I have personally suppressed my sassy responses and instead have an abundance of questions about Kimberly’s belly Great Little Reading preview session, detailed ahead:

What comes next? Ask their followers if they have ever seen them Game of Thrones ? The notebook ? Friends ?

? ? ? Does she also slip into the opening song of the show? Or is that just me?

Great Little Reading hasn’t really been in the headlines since her final two finale last summer – how exactly has she happened to be on the show so out of the blue? Did she just explore HBO in her spare time? Did a friend suggest it? Did it come to her in a dream?

hasn’t really been in the headlines since her final two finale last summer – how exactly has she happened to be on the show so out of the blue? Did she just explore HBO in her spare time? Did a friend suggest it? Did it come to her in a dream? Does this mean that she will dress up as a BLL character for Halloween this year? Ooh, maybe the Kardashian sisters can dress like the Monterey Five!

character for Halloween this year? Ooh, maybe the Kardashian sisters can dress like the Monterey Five! She yelled “I DON’T WANT TO BE RICH!” à la Renata Klein around her house yet?

Does she force Kanye to see the show with her?

How long did it take her to binge-watch both seasons? How many breaks did she take?

Did she draw some inspiration from those courtroom scenes to use in her own aspiring law career?

Although I may never get solid answers to these very pressing questions, you better believe that I will periodically check on Kim’s Twitter to see what popular series she suggests we all follow. The answers are guaranteed * kiss by the chef. *