Kim Kardashian BFF Simon Huck founds the standby company Judy

We thought “Preppers” were people digging zombie-proof bunkers in the Ozarks. So we were a little surprised to hear Kim Kardashian BFF and Hollywood insider Simon Huck join the game of “readiness”.

We were told that he was founding Judy, a company that sells emergency products to families across the country. Huck says on page six: “Millions of people are vulnerable to large and small emergencies, and nobody is prepared for them. We will change that. “

Before the start in January, Judy had given courses to teach parents the basics of preparation. As to make it clear that a disaster can occur at any moment, a course by actress Anna Schafer and Sarah Wright Olsen ended abruptly entering forest fires.

We assume that Huck’s venture into the disaster industry is not entirely unfounded: As a long-time buddy of the Kardashians, he has witnessed many catastrophic events up close. In other news, Huck got engaged on Saturday to long-time friend Phil Riportella.