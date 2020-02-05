Kim Kardashian BFF Simon Huck benefits from the corona virus to prepare preparation packages

The world is a strange place.

We still remember that when publicist became the main role of reality star Simon Huck in life, Kim helped Kardashian decide what he wanted to text to Kris Humphries.

Now he is in the trenches of the fight against the corona virus. In a message to page Six, he wrote that his new (and extremely well-timed) emergency preparedness company, Judy, “could not keep up with the question. All air masks and one of the emergency kits are sold out within 10 hours. “(The company sells four types of emergency kits, including dust masks.)

He added – we like to introduce ourselves through a dictation on a walkie-talkie with the roar of the helicopters behind him – “We still have air masks in our core emergency packages, but we limit customers to three packages per order, so there are enough supplies for everyone. “

However, Huck has not changed completely: “In addition to the coronavirus outbreak, some of the most celebrated celebrities on Instagram have posted their support for Judy, including Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen.”

Page Six reported for the first time that Huck had launched the company in January.

