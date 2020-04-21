Kim Jong Un’s Sister Is Among the His Possible Successors

Amid experiences Kim Jong Un is in “grave condition” just after surgical procedures, it begs the issue about the chain of command at the rear of the dictator, since he has no heir evident.

That leaves Kim’s brother and sister are the top candidates, the New York Put up reported.

Kim Yo Jong is the most powerful lady in North Korea, a senior member of the ruling Workers’ Get together of Korea, but it is unlikely the country’s patriarchal politics that hands electrical power in excess of the male heirs would hand leadership in excess of to a lady, in accordance to the report.

That leaves more mature brother Kim Jong Chol, who was passed about when their father Kim Jong Il died in 2011. Kim Jong Un reportedly purchased the murder his 50 percent-brother Kim Jong Nam in a nerve agent attack by two females assassins at a Kuala Lumpur airport.

Kim Jong Chol has not be targeted because he has not been considered to have political ambitions, in accordance to the report.

Kim Jong Chol has proven an interest in songs and enjoying the guitar, once noticed at an Eric Clapton concert in London in 2015.

Educational fear political upheaval if the family’s 72-year reign ends, and the U.S. described has contingency programs in place if there is a humanitarian disaster, in accordance to the report.

© 2020 Newsmax. All legal rights reserved.