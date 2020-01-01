Killorn, Johnson led Lightning 6: 4 against Sabers – National

Loading...

BUFFALO, NY – Alex Killorn scored two goals, Tyler Johnson had one goal and two assists, and Tampa Bay Lightning won 6-4 against the Buffalo Sabers on Tuesday night.

Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli each added a goal and assist, Kevin Shattenkirk also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 18 shots when the Lightning opened a four-game road trip with his twelfth win over an opponent in the Atlantic Division.

Conor Sheary had one goal and two assists, and Marcus Johansson had a goal and assists for Buffalo.

The Sabers also scored goals from Jack Eichel and Jimmy Vesey when they lost their fourth goal in a row. Linus Ullmark scored 16 parades.

HURRICANES 3, CANADIENS 1

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – Erik Haula had a goal and an assist and led Carolina over Montreal.

Sebastian Aho also scored and Teuvo Teravainen had two assists for the Hurricanes (24-14-2), who won their second game in a row after three losses. Ryan Dzingel hit an empty net.

Max Domi scored the seventh consecutive game for the Canadiens (18-16-6), who dropped their third straight and ended a seven-game trip with a 3-4 record.

Petr Mrazek stopped 28 out of 29 shots for the hurricanes. Charlie Lindgren scored 33 saves in his first season start for the Canadiens.

BLUE JACKETS 4, PANTHERS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Zach Werenski had his first hat-trick in his career, Elvis Merlikins stopped 36 shots on his first NHL start and beat Columbus against Florida.

Werenski and the blue jackets caused a rude return from Florida goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky, who made his first appearance in Columbus since he left as a free agent last summer. Bobrovsky, who played seven seasons in Columbus and won two Vezina Trophies, had 24 saves.

Boone Jenner also scored on Tuesday for the Blue Jackets, where 10 players are missing due to injuries and possibly another striker, Alexander Texier, has lost. Texier left the game with an upper body injury in the first period and did not return.

Columbus won in three games for the first time, but extended his point streak to 11 games (7-0-4).

Colton Scevior had the only goal for Florida in which a winning streak of two games had snapped.

RED WING 2, SHarks 0

DETROIT (AP) – Jonathan Bernier scored 34 saves, Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 15th goal, and Detroit scored a series of six losses with a win over San Jose.

It was Bernier's first shutout of the season and the 18th of his career. Filip Hronek also scored for Detroit, who failed all six games during his regular slip-ups.

Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for San Jose, who has lost 11 of his last 13 (2-9-2).

MAPLE LEAVES 4, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Auston Matthews and William Nylander each had one goal and one assist and Toronto beat Minnesota.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored and John Tavares added a goal that has improved to 7-0 in the last eight games. Toronto has won 13 of 18 games since Sheldon Keefe started as a coach. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots.

Ryan Suter had a goal and Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves for Minnesota. The Wild, 10: 4: 3 at home, lost the first two games of a stretch in which they played 16 of 19 games at the Xcel Energy Center.

GOLDEN KNIGHT 5, DUCK 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and Vegas defeated Anaheim.

Vegas ended December with a 9-4-2 and a 13-6-3 run since November 17 and remained the sole owner of first place in the Pacific Division.

Mark Stone, Alex Tuch and Reilly Smith also scored goals for the Golden Knights, while Marc-Andre Fleury scored 26 saves and improved 15: 4-0 against Anaheim. Fleury took his 455th win and took sixth place, overtaking Curtis Joseph.

Korbinian Holzer and Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal for the Ducks and John Gibson parried with 38 saves in the 2-8: 1 against Vegas.

ISLANDS 4, CAPITAL LETTERS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) – Casey Cizikas scored two goals for the first time this season, and Tom Kuhnhackl scored the first when the islanders led Washington.

Former goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov ended the game with 36 shots. Brock Nelson also scored in the first period for the islanders, who just won their second to complete a three-game trip.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his 14th and 15th goal for Washington, who regularly lost for the first time this season in a row.

Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 18 saves.

DEVIL 3, BRUINS 2, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Damon Severson scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give New Jersey a win over Boston.

Severson defeated Jaroslav Halak with a backhand and Mackenzie Blackwood took the win by stopping Patrice Bergeron.

Blake Coleman and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils and Blackwood stopped 28 shots when New Jersey scored its second consecutive win.

Brad Marchand and Joakim Nordstrom scored a goal for Boston and Jaroslav Halak stopped 42 shots. Due to the defeat, the Bruins' winning streak was shortened by three points, but the series of points was extended to eight games (4: 0: 4).

