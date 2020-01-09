Kilgour and Korah: it's time for Canada to stand up for Taiwan's democracy

Loading...

Supporters of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the Democratic Progressive Party attend a campaign meeting prior to the presidential election in Taoyuan, Taiwan on January 8.

TYRONE SIU / REUTERS

On January 11, Taiwan elects its next president, vice president, and national legislators.

Canadian fascination for China and Taiwan began with missionaries in the 1880s. By the end of the 1950s, the Diefenbaker government had tried to market Prairie wheat in the People’s Republic of China without first recognizing the Mao Zedong government .

The government of Lester Pearson took a similar position, but his foreign minister, Paul Martin Sr., commented in 1966: “We … accept the reality of the victory over mainland China in 1949 … (H) anyway … the effective political independence of Taiwan is a political reality too. “

So it was new in 1970 when Pierre Trudeau’s government recognized the Communists as the legitimate government of China and exchanged diplomatic missions with Beijing. Chiang Kai-Shek, the loser of a four-year civil war whose government and army had returned to Taiwan in 1949, still claimed to represent China on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The reverberation of these events is still felt not only by Canada, but also by Taiwan, a democratic country today with about 24 million people with a relatively high income, threatened by the current quest from Beijing for world domination.

The sabber rattling from China to Taiwan continues, while many of Hong Kong’s seven million residents continue to protest, mostly peacefully, against brutality and reprisals from the police.

The stalemate about Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, detained in China, is known; for example, Chinese Communist Party Secretary Xi Jinping’s harsh response to Hong Kongers’ bid for full representative democracy and the rule of law under the legal commitment Beijing made over the next 50 years at the time of the transfer of Hong Kong sovereignty in 1997.

The case of Taiwan, the neighbor of Hong Kong and an avid defender of his own hard-fought administration and human dignity model, has been overshadowed.

Canadians should reconsider our relationship with China with a view to drastically changing features in today’s geopolitical landscape. It is time to be more assertive towards Beijing and to take a more principled position in support of Taiwan, an outpost of good governance in the Western Pacific.

Xi deplores the efforts of the Taiwanese president, Tsai Ing-wen, to uphold the democratic rights of her peoples; he has repeatedly threatened Taiwan with military intervention if she takes some step towards formal independence.

Beijing continues to offer Taiwan the same formula for re-unification with China – “one country, two systems” – causing Hong Kongers to break out in city-wide protest. It is understandable that Tsai has rejected this offer, while China continues to ignore its commitment not to seek formal independence.

Beijing has already blocked Taiwan from participating in major international bodies such as the World Health Organization.

Canada must be consistent with our national values. A good start would be Taiwan’s accession to the comprehensive and progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, a free trade agreement between Canada and 10 other countries in the Asia-Pacific region that gives us preferential access to key Asian markets.

Another is the proposed Canada-Taiwan Agreement for the promotion and protection of foreign investments, a bilateral agreement to encourage foreign investment through legally binding obligations and rights.

Canada’s recognition of China in 1970 was pragmatic. The bilateral agreement contained a clause that “took note” of China’s claim that Taiwan was an inalienable part of its territory, but carefully endorsed the claim.

It is time for Canada to offer leadership again and show others how to “take note” of Beijing’s threats to a peaceful, democratic and legal order in the world order. All democracies must prevent them from being corroded by a Beijing that sprays money, in part so that Taiwan can stay in the democratic camp.

David Kilgour served in the Lower House from 1979 to 2006, including a period as Secretary of State for Asia Pacific (2002-2003). Susan Korah is an Ottawa journalist who writes about national and international affairs.