The Ottawa police department welcomed two new dog recruits last month.

Two-year-old Kika is linked to the experienced handler Const. Stéphane Richard while the newest member of the dog unit, Const. Kris Montgomery, is linked to a year-old Nero, police said in a Wednesday release.

Const. Kris Montgomery with a year-old police recruit, Nero.

The dogs come from Eastern Europe where they are specifically bred for police work.

But “don’t feel bad for a working dog,” the police said when they offered a “warm abdominal friction” that welcomed the couple.

“Their life is a huge game of hide and seek. In which other career do you play all … day … long?!

And at the end of a day spent tracking or patrolling, “all our dogs go home with their handler and are rewarded with great praise and their favorite toys.”

Dogs and handlers form strong bonds that usually stay beyond the pup’s retirement.

Richard has a retiree at home with a Labrador who is used to sniff up explosives that Ottawans may recognize by the couple’s performances at festivals, football matches and concerts.

Don’t let the puppies pet when you see them.

“It is important to remember that the dog is working and should not be interrupted,” police said.

The same applies to trying to get the handler into conversation. Although they are friendly people, they also work, giving the dog the task it needs to accomplish.

“Although dogs undergo thorough training, the handler tries to minimize disruptions that divert the dog’s attention from his work.”