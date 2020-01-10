Kieran Tierney sends message to Treble Treble Star

Loading...

There has been a huge bond between the players since the invincible season and you see that on social media when Scott Sinclair leaves the club.

The winger was announced Wednesday as a Preston player and since then the supporters, as well as past and present players, wish Scott every success with his new club.

The two most striking ex-Celts who wish Sinclair the best were former full-backs Kieran Tierney and Mikael Lustig who both left the club in the summer.

All three of them played on and contributed to the high tones and friendships will be made for life, even if people go on. It is an essential part of the game that players will always move – a band still seems to exist.

Scott Brown and Leigh Griffiths were among the current group of players who wished the midfielder the best with Preston.

Celtic starts life after Sinclair in just over a week when they face Partick Thistle in the League Cup.