Kieran Tierney Sends Glasgow Derby Message to Celtic

Kieran Tierney has sent a message for the bhoys on Glasgow Derby Day in Glasgow while watching from afar.

The defender was not part of this meeting last year or at the end of the year due to an injury: he came to the bench the day but never saw action due to a hip injury.

Since then, the player made his record move to Arsenal and has had a difficult start in his career in the south. Injury problems have reduced their progress.

He sent a presentation message to both Arsenal and Celtic with a photo of himself presenting a Gers player at Celtic Park.

COYG ❤️🔴⚪️ COYBIG🍀💚 pic.twitter.com/sJjq6BY2BB

– Kieran Tierney (@ kierantierney1) December 29, 2019

Celtic enters the Glasgow Derby in top form, winning their last 11 games in the rebound.

Five clear points at the top of the table and guaranteed to be the first in the new year.