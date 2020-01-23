Kieran Greene's lawsuit has learned that he changed his story six months after admitting to killing Patricia O'Connor

The jury in the murder trial against Kieran Greene found out that he said gardaí that he hadn’t really killed Patricia O’Connor and that he blamed someone else.

Mr. Greene from Mountainview Park in Rathfarnham, Dublin, denies having murdered and dismembered his partner’s mother, Patricia O’Connor.

About six months after Kieran Greene submitted and admitted to killing Patricia O’Connor, the process heard that he had changed his original version of the events and blamed Patricia Gus for using a bar or crowbar in the bathroom of the common house in Rathfarnham.

He claimed that Gus had told him that he had to take the blame for defending him after she attacked him with a Hurley.

He told them that his partner Louise knew what had happened and that it was their ex Keith Johnston who dismembered the body after digging it up from a shallow grave in Co Wexford.

He also claimed that Louise and Keith’s daughter Stephanie had dressed up as their grandmother to make it look like she was still alive.

Gus isn’t on trial, but the others are. None of them were found guilty of obstructing Mr. Greene’s arrest or prosecution.

The jury heard that he thought he shouldn’t take all the blame and told the detectives that it wasn’t fair that he was facing a murder trial while they were all still out there.

Reporting by Frank Greaney