Child abducted, man shot dead in carjacking and armed robbery northwest of Milwaukee

A suspect with a gun attempted to steal passengers from a Nissan Sentra, police said. The suspect then killed the man and took the car with the infant.

A 28-year-old man was killed and a 2-year-old boy was abducted Tuesday night in a car theft and armed robbery, police in Milwaukee said.

The toddler was then found unharmed, police said. The man’s gunshot wound was not fatal. He is recovering in a hospital, they said.

A suspect with a gun attempted to steal passengers from a Nissan Sentra, police said. The suspect then shot the man and took the car with the toddler in the back seat.

Filming took place around 7 p.m. in block 6100 of West Spencer Place, police said. They are looking for a suspect and the vehicle, which they describe as a black 2017 Nissan Sentra with four doors, with the Wisconsin license plate 737-YBP.

