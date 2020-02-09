‘Kidding’ season 2 reinforces its place as the most brilliant comedy on TV

“Kidding” season 2 asks: where should you go if there is no one to go?

2020-02-09

Season 1 of the dark comedy Kidding from Showtime led by Jim Carrey was one of the best and most underrated TV shows of 2018. The story of a children’s TV presenter (not Mr. Rogers, but the neighboring Rogers) whose inability to expressing negative emotion after a life of repression is just as relevant as ever in 2020, when the question of what to do with bad feelings generates an unyielding discourse on mental health, trauma and masculinity.

Season 2 begins after Jeff’s bottled anger exploded into a worst-case scenario for his character and sprinted to a remarkable exploration of what it means to recognize pain. It may seem hyperbolic to describe Kidding as the most brilliant comedy from TV, but the evidence is abundant in every episode of season 2.

The writing is almost perfect, with one-liners laughing out loud and gut-punch realizations that unravel the characters and always serve the core message of the show. None of Kidding’s dialogue comes out as a disposable rule or unimportant aside (even in the episodes with a talking baguette), making each chapter of Jeff’s 30-minute story dense and satisfying in a way that many individual episodes of drama lack.

That dialogue is brought to life by the incredible cast of Kidding, with Frank Langella and Catherine Keener performing particularly well as Jeff’s father Seb and sister Jill. Kidding’s mixed tone of magical realism and harsh truth is hard to oversee and those two appear with sledgehammers. Keener’s annoyed reactions to the chaos around her, and the position of authority she takes to manage it, make for some of the funniest scenes of the season. As for Langella, he plays a triple duty in playing Seb, including the younger version of his character and Hopscotch the Sasquatch on the show-in-a-show-but-not-really-in-this-specific copy Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time this season.

The young actor Juliet Morris also deserves an Emmy in every category for her performance as a potentially evil, ax-wielding daughter, Maddy van Jill. Everything that comes out of that child’s mouth runs through the border between terribly horrible and wildly inappropriate. Her world-tired deadpan delivery is one of Kidding’s secret weapons.

And then there is Jim Carrey. The Mashable review of season 1 pointed to the similarities between Carrey and his character, two megastars whose inner life is overshadowed by the emotionally blunt comic characters who made them famous. Joke is not afraid to use Carrey’s recognizable comic strengths – funny voices, rubbery expressions and supernatural powers of quick announcement – to feed the meta-comparison, and proves in season 2 that no one could play Jeff and generate the same depths of emotion and understanding of his audience.

Carrey can make a stupid face look devastating and devastation look stupid. He still deserves a Golden Globe nomination for Kidding, if not an Emmy this time. Preferably with a win.

One of Kidding’s episodes this season will serve as the bar to meet or surpass any other TV show to become the best 30-minute comic episode of the year. It’s only February, but the technical sophistication and emotional arc of episode 2, “Up, Down, and Everything In Between” is just as good.

In it, the transition work of the camera shifts Jeff from the real world to the world of his television show in a stunningly beautiful single take that gives an illusion comparable to seeing the Land of Oz for the first time in color. The rest of the episode follows him on a musical adventure where Jeff sings, dances, is roasted by dolls and finally confronts the root of his emotional repression in a final that has made a Mashable reviewer cry three times or not during the rearrangement and once when she was looking at a completely unrelated vacation ad that got her thinking in the subway.

The analogs that best suit Kidding are BoJack Horseman from Netflix (which has just ended, so anyone looking for a new show will definitely continue with Kidding) and HBO’s Barry, both of whom have their own way of dealing with trauma with comedy. to interrogate. Joke is thematically next to this, because it is just like she is a smart show that knows its tone and is completely sure of what it is doing. It is superlative television. Look at it. See you below.

