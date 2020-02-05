Kid Rock, Mark Wahlberg and 18 other celebrities play golf all over the world

Golf enthusiasts, rejoice! Some of the biggest stars in the world are just as fond of the sport as you are. And they travel the world to find the best jobs to play on. In essence, these A-thrushes do what any enthusiastic golfer would do if they had the resources and the time.

The great thing about golf is that it brings people together. It does not matter where someone is philosophically, it is an equalizer. That’s how you get people like Kid Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Wahlberg and Caitlyn Jenner to all play nicely … If everyone could just play golf together, we might get along … or maybe not. .. There is always that one man on the job.

Anyway, let’s get started, shall we? Without further ado, here are Kid Rock, Mark Wahlberg and 18 other golf stars around the world.

20 Kid Rock loves swinging sticks in Missouri and Detroit

IG

Okay, so we don’t all love Kid Rock or some of his golf buddies. But we cannot deny the love for golf that this musician has. Seriously, Kid loves the sport. According to his social media, he played golf all over the US. Here he wins his Jack Nicklaus title at the luxurious Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri and at the Detroit Golf Club.

19 Mark Wahlberg is a good enough golfer that he plays alongside Tiger in Pacific Palisades, California

Simply shocked

Everyone who knows Mark Wahlberg knows that he is an avid golfer. And he’s good too. He played at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and even alongside Tiger Woods. Here he is with the golf champion on the Pro-Am of the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Apparently this was a lifelong dream of him.

18 Justin Timberlake plays in The Home Of Golf … Scotland

Simply shocked

In September 2019, the experienced musician Justin Timberlake played during a multi-day tournament that was part of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championships. The event took place at The Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland. His wife, Jessica Biel, supported him from the sidelines during one of the days he played.

17 Tom Holland knew his superhero head while playing golf in Honolulu, Hawaii

Simply shocked

According to Just Jared, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland knew his head while playing golf in Honolulu, Hawaii. He tried to perfect his swing for the Sony Open in Hawaii. He chose to do this at the Waialae Country Club, a favorite with celebrities visiting the tropical island.

16 The Biebs kept things cool on the Los Angeles track

Simply shocked

Justin Bieber seemed exceptionally calm and collected while playing golf in Los Angeles. According to Just Jared, the international pop sensation hit the green with a few of his friends for some peace and relaxation. While trying to hide behind his baseball hat, his tattoos and entourage gave him away to the paparazzi.

15 Jessica Alba drives the ball 200 meters in China

Simply shocked

Jessica Alba can really swing a club like a total professional. According to Just Jared, the Sin City and Fantastic Four star Mission Hills World Celebrity Pro-Am in China played alongside the legend that John Daly is. Alba told Golf Digest in 2007 that she has a handicap of 22 and that she can control the ball as much as 200 meters. Impressive!

14 Samuel L. Jackson threw his club around as a light sword in England

Simply shocked

Samuel L. Jackson has a legendary (and somewhat hilarious) mood. Here he shows it after he has ruined a shot. According to The Daily Mail, the star played a charity round of golf at Wentworth Golf Course in England. He was accompanied in the two-round competitive golf tournament by Desperate Housewives actor Jesse Metcalfe, Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood and musician Huey Lewis.

13 Niall Horan went all the way in Ballymena in Northern Ireland

Simply shocked

Niall Horan did not seem to mind all the controversial remarks of his ex-girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld while rocking in Ireland. According to Just Jared, the One Direction alumnus played at the ISPS Handa WORLD INVITATIONAL Pro-Am Tournament 2019. It was held at the Galgorm Golf Club in Ballymena, County Antrim, in Northern Ireland.

12 Christian Gray (AKA Jamie Dornan) has another skill to see in Paris, France

Simply shocked

Who knew that Christian Gray had this special skill. According to Just Jared, the Fifty Shades of Gray star played in a celebrity match for the Ryder Cup 2018 at Le Golf National in Paris, France. The actor played on Team Europe and was spotted just behind One Direction singer Niall Horan. Apparently Jamie Dornan has some skills on the job.

11 Nick Jonas surpasses his brother on a course in Miami, Florida

Simply shocked

While Nick’s brother Joe was on course with him, Nick completely surpassed him. According to Just Jared, the two brothers were playing golf together in August 2019 in Miami, Florida. Both brothers are active golfers who practice their game everywhere. Fortunately, most places where they are on tour have a decent golf course to play on.

10 Michael Strahan, Keke Palmer and Sara Haines claim that mini golf is still golf in New York

Simply shocked

Okay, so mini golf is not real golf, although it is fun and an excellent exercise to set up the green. According to Just Jared, Michael Strahan, Keke Palmer and Sara Haines looked like pro-mini golfers while playing at the Strahan & Sara show in New York. Keke Palmer wanted to promote her single ‘Twerk N Flirt’, but also played golf.

9 Will Smith has Jiggy with a golf club in Miami, Florida

Simply shocked

This is Will Smith playing a round of eighteen in 2014. According to Just Jared, Will was in Miami and decided to go to the Soffer Golf Course at Turnberry Isle Miami Resort with his friends for a few holes. He was accompanied by Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning and mayor of Miami-Dade, Carlos A. Gimenez. Talk about an all-star team.

8 Tom Brady played the Upper East Side of New York in California and proved that he was not only good at football

Simply shocked

It is furious how well Tom Brady’s life went. The man is a handsome hunk, is married to a beautiful supermodel, is known as the greatest football player of his generation and is therefore unrealistically rich. Moreover, he is a damn good golfer. It’s just not fair. According to Just Jared, he played not long after participating in the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in the Upper East Side of New York.

7 Harry Styles fought Niall Horan for the title of best golfer in one direction in Nuriootpa, Australia

Simply shocked

Niall Horan is known as the most accomplished and dedicated golfer among the One Direction guys. But Harry Styles tried to steal that title from him in November 2013. According to Just Jared, the handsome boy competed against Niall in the Barossa Valley Golf Club in Nuriootpa, Australia, prior to their This is Us World Tour.

6 Ryan Reynolds and Minka Kelly played in a tournament in Haikou, China

Simply shocked

In October 2012, the Vancouver-born hunk Ryan Reynolds flew to Haikou, China, to play at a tournament alongside the exceptionally hot Minka Kelly. According to Just Jared, the two actors were accompanied by Adrien Brody, Michael Phelps and Ian Woodsman, who coached Minka. It was part of the Mission Hills World Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament.

5 We know that Zac Efron is swinging a club in Oahu, Hawaii, but all we can see are his muscles

Simply shocked

Here is Zac Efron reminding us that he is a pretty good golfer, and yet we can only see his huge biceps. Seriously, does this guy sleep in the gym? According to Just Jared, Zac was filming Mike and Dave Need Weddings Dates with Adam DeVine, Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick in Oahu, but managed to make time to play a round of golf and flex for the paparazzi.

4 Caitlyn Jenner did what EVERYONE does in Rancho Mirage, California … Playing golf

Simply shocked

Rancho Mirage is one of the luxury suburbs of Palm Springs, an area known for its incredible variety of golf courses. According to Just Jared, Caitlyn Jenner played during the Pro-Am preview for the ANA Inspiration Championship 2016 in the Mission Hills Country Club. The golf course is known as one of the best in the area and is usually populated by very sophisticated golfers.

3 Kurt Russell had some father / son time with Oliver Hudson on a course in New Orleans, Louisiana

Simply shocked

Not long after actor Oliver Hudson’s biological father rejected his son, Oliver was seen on the golf course with his stepfather, Kurt Russell. According to Just Jared, the famous couple played a job in New Orleans, Lousiana. There is no doubt that Kurt has always been a better father for Oliver than his “real” father. The real father of Oliver never took him golf.

2 Kristen Stewart did her annoying characteristic haircut while playing in Malibu, California

Simply shocked

We love Kristen Stewart, but she must someday leave her hair alone. Her meme-compatible hairbrush was fully visible while she was playing golf in Malibu, California. According to Just Jared, the talented golfer hit the road with a gall friend and chose not to wear traditional golf shoes in favor of her Vibram FiveFingers shoes.

1 Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles took a break from filming supernatural by playing in Surrey, Canada

Simply shocked

Surrey is a suburb of the beautiful city of Vancouver, B.C. It is not exactly a favorite for people in the region, but it does have great golf courses. And it’s close where Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Supernatural film. According to Just Jared, playing golf on the golf courses in Surrey is one of their favorite activities when they have a break to film the hit show.