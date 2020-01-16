Kicking Horse Resort turns freeriding into a business

You would not be wrong if you would call Kicking Horse the capital of freeriding in Canada.

However, you may be underestimating things a bit.

These days it feels like the Golden, B.C resort has become an international hotspot for freeriding.

And then the next month proves it.

Between January 22 and February 12, Kicking Horse will host three major freeride and freeski events that will present everything from the basics of the sport to the very best athletes on the international circuit.

It all starts with the Helly Hansen Wrangle the Chute event from January 22-26. The long-running, annual competition has always been one of the highlights of the resort’s annual calendar and this year will serve as a Freeride World Qualifier, with skiers and riders breaking down some of the most difficult terrains that Kicking Horse has to offer and trying to impress on judges.

Almost as soon as Wrangle the Chute ends, the Jeep Junior Freeski’s IFSA Junior National competition starts. That event will place some of the best skiers between the ages of seven and 18 against each other as they show off their great mountain skills from January 31 to February 2.

Then, to end this crazy month, Kicking Horse is organizing the only North American stop on the Freeride World Tour from February 6-12. The event brings the very best freeride snowboard and ski athletes in the world to Golden and lets them race over the treacherous ozone face.

Together the three amounts present just about every level of freeride skiing and snowboarding and that is an extremely unique situation.

“It’s progress, and many sports miss that,” said Matt Mosteller, senior vice president of marketing and resort experience at Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, who owns Kicking Horse. “It is able to see (that progression), and it really helps Canadian youth, because they can really see those steps and be successively in the youth event, they can qualify for the Freeride World Tour through Wrangle de parachute and then there is the real Freeride World Tour.

“It makes real (Kicking Horse), the epicenter for freeskiing in North America.”

For those unfamiliar with freeride competitions, the starting point is fairly simple.

Skiers and snowboarders are at the starting line and tear down a mountainside to the finish. The best run wins, and that can mean jumping over huge natural jumps, tearing through narrow gaps, or taking the craziest lines.

It is a spectator-friendly sport that does not take over the entire mountain, which is good news for anyone who wants to see a few running at Kicking Horse to get inspired before they ski or snowboard a little.

The resort has had a great winter so far and the 16 cm of powder that fell on the mountain last week brought the season to a great 478 cm.

There is also more on the way, which is perfect for a month in which there is so much freeride to go down.

“It’s a party, it’s people together,” said Mosteller. “It’s the sport’s tradition. It’s of all ages and it’s really fascinating. It’s powerful things.”

