ENGLAND meets Murrayfield to win a Six Nations match against Scotland.

The Red Rose was beaten 24-17 in France in the opening game after being too busy in the first half.

England must improve in France last week to outperform Scotland at MurrayfieldCredit: PA: Press Association

Scotland also lost seven points from home, but had far more reason to be encouraged after the 12:19 loss to Ireland.

When will Scotland start against England?

Scotland versus England begins at 4:45 p.m. UK time.

It is played in Murrayfield.

Which TV channel is Scotland running against England and can I stream it live?

Scotland vs England is live on BBC One in the UK.

Reporting begins 45 minutes before kick-off at 4 p.m.

To stream the game live, go to the BBC iPlayer.

In the USA, the Six Nations are represented live on NBC Sports Gold.

If you’re looking from the U.S., you can get an NBC Rugby Pass for $ 79.99 a year.

This way you can watch every game of the Heineken Champions Cup and the English Premier League in addition to the six nations.

Can I watch Scotland vs England for free?

Team news

EDDIE JONES has brought his English team to their knees and made FIVE changes to their win in the Calcutta Cup against Scotland, including Ben Youngs, who was dropped on the bench with Willi Heinz:

move 15 George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 1 cap) 14 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 53 caps) 13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 48 caps) 12 Owen Farrell C (Saracens, 80 capsules) 11 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 40 capsules) 10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 66 capsules) 9 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 10 caps) Forward 1 Mako Vunipola (Saracen, 58 capsules) 2 Jamie George (Saracens, 46 capsules) 3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 32 capsules) 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 35 capsules) 5 George Kruis (Saracens, 42 capsules) 6 Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 7 caps) 7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 16 capsules) 8 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 20 capsules)



Who is the referee between Scotland and England?

Pascal Gauzere heads Scotland against England. And Eddie Jones has history with the French …

After Anthony Watson was sentenced to sin in August last year for deliberately attacking Wales, Wales took a quick penalty to score a goal.

And Jones said the referee himself should have had a yellow card for his interpretation of the rules.

He said: “We all thought that was the law. Maybe the yellow card should have gone to the referee.

“We had to deal with everything he thought was right.

“And if he wants an amendment to the law, we have to be good enough to deal with it. You can’t comment on arbitrators now.”

“World Rugby is like Big Brother – they have facial recognition everywhere – you say a word and you’re in trouble.”

head to head

Usually England have the whip in rugby games between the two teams, with 75 wins in the 43 and 19 draws of the Scots.

But Scotland has had the edge in recent years and started with a convincing 25:13 win when England visited Murrayfield in 2018.

In the last six nations, the Scots from 31-0 were close to their first win in Twickenham since 1983.

In an incredible second-half revival, Scotland took a 38:31 lead before George Ford crossed the finish line four minutes after the end of the 80s and England drew a 38:38 draw.

What you said

England head coach Eddie Jones to Scotland: “You are a weak side, aren’t you?

“(There was) the scene two years ago when they tried to incite a few players. And they were successful.

“In the past, they have done this over the centuries. So they stay in the game and are good at it.

Scotland’s head coach Gregor Townsend: “We were proud of parts of our performance in Dublin in a very difficult place.

“The challenge for the squad is to repeat this level and use our chances to win tight games.

“England are an excellent team whose entry into the Rugby World Cup final was no accident.

“They will be excited about their start in Paris and Eddie will prepare them to come to Edinburgh and perform better.”

Last quote

The latest Ladbrokes odds are as follows:

Scotland 3/1

Tie 25/1

England 2/7

* Quotas correct at the time of publication