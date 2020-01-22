Kia uses the Big Game platform to highlight homelessness - Adweek

After running Super Bowl ads with big celebrities for nearly a decade – the automaker previously hired Christopher Walken, Melissa McCarthy, and Pierce Brosnan to name a few – Kia made an unexpected pivot last year.

Instead of paying for the power of the stars, she used this money to fund a new initiative called The Great Unknowns Scholarship, which promised to “help young people in need to gain a foothold in higher education”. which will also treat your 2020 on site.

This year, Kia is another linchpin and uses the big game platform to support homeless youth. According to Covenant House, one of the organizations Kia is working with on the initiative, “more than 4.2 million young people in the United States are homeless”.

For each yard won during the game, the car company donates $ 1,000 to three charities: Covenant House, Positive Tomorrows, and StandUp For Kids.

At an advertising spectacle with 77 slot machines that can cost up to $ 5.6 million in just 30 seconds, Kia’s charity spot is definitely a statement.

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots won a total of 667 yards per ESPN in a historically poorly rated game. In 2018, the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles had a total of 1,151 yards, which, if replicated, would mean that Kia would end up donating just over $ 1 million.

The Great Unknowns grant, by comparison, awards $ 5,000 annually to renewable winners to 16 winners.

Kia’s spot for Super Bowl 2020 will air for 60 seconds in the third quarter of the game.