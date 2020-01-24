Kia teases 2020 Super Bowl ad for Seltos

The Super Bowl LIV is getting closer and closer, and Kia has just released a trailer that features the 60-second commercial that it will air during the big game on February 2.

Kia will use its advertising spot to promote the all-new Seltos 2021 although there is no mention of the SUV in this teaser. Instead, we are presented with a young boy speaking to a group of journalists discussing why he is running.

He says, “I’m running for my pop, a man who has sacrificed so much. I run for all those who doubted me and for those who live with white rice and ramen noodles. I run for those who think there is no light at the end of the tunnel. I run to show them that there are. Your guess is as good as ours as to how these statements relate to the Kia Seltos.

The automaker says the ad “focuses on fighting adversity to make the impossible dream come true” and that the story of the ad is what inspired Kia to establish its “Yards Against Homelessness” charity initiative. The commercial will be broadcast during the third quarter of the game.

Kia says the “all-new Seltos is meant to energize the entry-level SUV segment with its own personality.” It was recently revealed that the SUV starts at $ 21,900 excluding destination fees.

Under the hood of entry-level models is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine developing 146 horsepower and 132 Nm (179 Nm) of torque combined with a CVT. High-end models starting at $ 25,490 are equipped with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque. These variants also use a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard.

