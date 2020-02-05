Kia Sonet Concept announces global small SUV at Auto Expo 2020 in India

Kia presented two SUV concepts at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020 in India and presented both series models.

These are the Kia Sonet and the Seltos X-Line, which offer a preview of a future global small SUV or a bold Seltos variant. Starting with the Kia Sonet Concept, the automaker plans to enter the Indian market in series production in the second half of 2020.

Although no dimensions have been released, the Kia Sonet looks significantly smaller than the Seltos, so that the Korean automaker can open up the booming market for small crossovers.

It is characterized by a modern design that contains brand elements such as the “Tiger Nose” grille with Stepwell geometry in the net, the “Tiger Eyeline” daytime running lights and a wide rear lighting that is reminiscent of the current Kia Sportage.

The Sonet offers sporty proportions with highlights such as the dynamic C-pillars that merge with the roof spoiler, bulky wheels and tires and robust-looking bumpers. There are some elements that are unlikely to make it into production, such as the fold-out door handles and tiny side mirrors.

We won’t see the interior, but Kia claims the Sonet will “offer top-notch interior and some top-of-the-line features specifically designed for Indian consumers.” The cabin is equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment and navigation system with UVO Connect, a Bose premium audio system and an intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

When the Kia Sonet hits the market later this year, it will target “young, social, connected, tech-savvy Indians”.

Kia Selo’s X-Line explores the rough side of the subcompact SUV

The second concept to be presented at the Delhi Auto Expo is the Seltos X-Line, which is supposed to usher in a more robust version of the popular SUV compact car. The X-Line treatment brings a more aggressive front design with a new grille and a redesigned bumper with orange and black accents and a striking protective plate.

The rear bumper gets a similar treatment with orange and black accents, with other new elements including a roof rack and all-terrain-inspired body panels. Kia has not announced when the Seltos X-Line will be available to the Indian public.

In addition to these two concept SUVs, the Kia stand at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020 also includes the Carnival minivan (known as Sedona in the USA), Soul and Niro EVs and the crossover models Xceed and Stonic.

