Kia reportedly worked on luxury flagship Telluride

Kia is currently developing a new flagship variant of the Telluride SUV with new luxury features, reports Auto Spies.

According to the publication, the luxurious new Telluride could include a two-color paint scheme and be available with a multitude of new interior colors. While no other details are offered on the vehicle, it would likely also be sold with distinctive new interior features and could serve as a more affordable alternative to the all-new Genesis GV80.

As if that were not enough, it is claimed that Kia could also work on another variant of Telluride this time focused on improving the off-road capabilities of the vehicle with skid plates, reinforced tires and a bull bar. The end result could be quite similar to the daring off-road Telluride concepts unveiled at the SEMA Show in 2018.

The Kia Telluride concepts of SEMA 2018

If the new luxury Telluride does become a reality, it could start at around $ 50,000, about $ 10,000 more than the current flagship Telluride SX. A launch later this year is possible.

It is not yet known whether any modifications to the powertrain would be made to the vehicle, but we doubt that anything will change. This would mean that Telluride’s current 3.8-liter V6 naturally aspirated engine with 291 hp and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) would be the only engine offered. All Telluride models come exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel drive with optional all-wheel drive. We suspect that the new flagship luxury product would come with all-wheel drive as standard.

Carscoops contacted Kia for further information on these two variants.

In the photo, here is the current interior of the 2020 Kia Telluride