Kia Imagine that Concept goes into production, will arrive in 2021

Kia used the Geneva Motor Show to introduce the stylish Imagine concept and now the company has confirmed that a production model is being made.

Speaking with Auto News Europe, Kia's European COO said the concept "will become a mass product in one or two years" and will run on a special platform for electric vehicles. Emilio Herrera later clarified that the vehicle will arrive in 2021.

Herrera didn't say much about the production model, but the Imagine concept was a C-segment car that was billed as a combination of a "muscular sport utility vehicle, a sleek and athletic family salon and a versatile and spacious crossover." It had a striking design with an illuminated & # 39; tiger mask & # 39; front and a rakish windshield that flowed into the roof. The concept was also equipped with suicide back doors and a practical frunk.

The bold style continued in the cabin because the Imagine had four leather and silk-clad seats, a floating center console and 21 high-resolution displays. The latter will not reach the production because Kia has previously described them as a "humorous and irreverent riposte for the ongoing competition between some car manufacturers to see who can produce the car with the largest screen."

Although we do not see a ton of screens in the production model, the special platform must give the vehicle a spacious and airy interior, just like the concept.

Kia has been struggling with performance specifications because the company only revealed that the concept had a "low-mounted, induction-charged battery that powers a compact powertrain."

Returning to the interview, Herrera also said the company is investigating the possibility of making a Picanto EV. He further argued that the vehicle has not yet been approved, but that it would cost around € 20,000 ($ 22,366 / £ 17,080) if it comes into production.

In addition to talking about EVs, Herrera said that a fuel cell vehicle will arrive late next year or early 2021. Little is known about it, but it is likely to be closely related to the Hyundai Nexo. Interestingly enough, Herrera revealed that the company does not expect many FCVs to sell because he acknowledged that the Nexo is also having a difficult time.

