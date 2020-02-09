Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq finally reveals the identity of her son’s father at an elaborate baby shower

KHLOE Karashian’s best friend Malika Haqq has confirmed that ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis is the father of her unborn son.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian revealed her baby father’s identity at the lavish baby shower the Kardashian clan hosted for her on Saturday.

6

Malika Haqq enjoyed an elaborate baby shower hosted by KardashiansCredit: Instagram

36-year-old Malika was in the middle of an emotional speech when she mentioned the rapper with his legal name Odis Flores.

In the clip posted on Khloe’s Instagram story, she said, “I’m incredibly grateful to Odis Flores for my little boy.”

When the Good American model first announced she was pregnant in September, she decided to keep the rapper’s identity to herself.

She explained to the people: “I’m going to leave him out for the moment. My baby has fallen in love and that will develop later.”

6

Your Ex O.T. Genasis is the father and he went to Instagram and said, “My son on the way …”. Credit: O.T. Genasis / Instagram

While the couple had a two-year relationship before the 2019 demolition, it’s now unclear whether the duo could be together again.

The rest of the touching speech focused on thanking Khloe and the other women in Malika’s life for their support at this point in their lives.

6

Khloe Kardashian organized the shower for her BFFCredit: Instagram

6

Steph Shepherd and Kourtney Kardashian were also present. Credit: Instagram

She admitted: “Everyone in this room knows my trip and how much I wanted [this baby].

“This is why I didn’t want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if someone told me what was important to me and I also realized that it would make me just as emotional if I share my heart with you. “

Malika continued: “The reason I really wanted a shower full of women is because you women helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent.”

6

Kris Jenner looked glamorous for the elaborate EventCredit: Instagram

6

For the CelebrationCredit: Instagram no expense was spared

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan earlier shared photos and videos of the shower with bear motifs on Instagram.

Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were all present. Kylie shared a clip with Malika who arrived at the party and was overwhelmed with emotion.

She gave the Instagram post a title: “The most beautiful baby shower for the most beautiful pregnant woman inside and out!”

In addition to huge teddy bears and endless bottles of champagne, there were also bags of teddy bear popcorn, glasses with Mailka’s favorite cereal and delicious-looking cakes in the shower.

Kylie Jenner attends Malika Haqq’s baby shower

