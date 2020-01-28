Khalid Joins Today at Apple for New Music Lab Sessions: Remix

Today, during the collaboration between Apple and the best Apple Music artists, new creative musical events are underway in Apple Stores around the world. The first for 2020 is a Music Lab: Remix session with Khalid.

Starting January 29, Apple Store visitors can sign up to learn about Khalid X Disclosure’s next single, “Know Your Worth,” and learn how to create their own remix using GarageBand on the iPhone. . Like all Today at Apple events, Music Lab: Remix Khalid is free to attend.

Apple creative professionals will present each session with a video of Khalid revealing his creative process and inspiration. The lab will guide participants through the capabilities of GarageBand by deconstructing real tracks from the new song.

Khalid and Apple Music discussed “Know Your Worth”, which will be available worldwide on February 4:

When I started writing this song, it was like I was singing in the mirror. I feel like the message of this song is something I needed to hear when I wrote it and I hope it will resonate with a lot of people who need to hear this genre message.

Apple and Khalid have a long history of musical partnerships. The singer organized a performance and discussion with Ebro Darden of Beats 1 in Brooklyn during the early days of Apple. He was named Apple Music Up Next artist in June 2017 and starred in an animated Memoji commercial last year. The 2019 Up Next Live concerts brought Khalid to Washington, D.C., where he ended the series with an ensemble in the footsteps of the Apple Carnegie Library.

Khalid’s Apple Store Lab is the fourth in an ongoing series of Music Lab sessions: Remix. Previous labs included Madonna, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. If you are considering trying a session, I recommend giving it a shot. I attended Remix: Taylor Swift last September, with limited GarageBand experience and more than a little apprehension. The creatives who hosted my session did a great job of making me feel welcome, even if they didn’t know Swift’s music.

You can check the dates and times for sessions near you from January 29 on the Today at Apple website or the Apple Store app. Sessions now include an Apple Wallet pass for easy registration upon arrival at the store.

If you’re in for a great session today at Apple, we’d love to see and share your photos. Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest news from the Apple Store.

