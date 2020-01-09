Loading...

Khalid has released the second single from his next album (and, for now, untitled). His name is “Eleven” and is accompanied by a lyric video showing a sports car that crosses the city at night.

In the lyrics, Khalid describes watching a crush from top to bottom in the passenger seat: “Late at night, eleven o’clock, we are sailing / Lately, I have been monitoring your movements / If I am the only one you’re re choosin ‘ / Am I your favorite drug that you use? “

“Eleven” follows Khalid’s previous single “Up All Night”, released last November. He previously teamed up with Major Lazer for “Trigger,” which featured on the critically acclaimed Death Stranding gameplay soundtrack on Playstation 4. The track is featured alongside songs from Chvrches, Bring Me the Horizon, The Neighborhood, and Moreover. He recently received a Grammy award nomination for the year for his song “Talk”.

In September, Khalid held a benefit concert to shoot the victims in his hometown of El Paso, Texas. “Hearing / seeing an act of terrorism happening so close to my home, my family and friends has been incredible and shocking,” he said.