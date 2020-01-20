Khabib Nurmagomedov's father has an incredible figure in mind to do a rematch with Conor McGregor

To date, Khabib Nurmagomedow has repeatedly shot down the idea that he will attack Conor McGregor again soon. But recently UFC world champion Abdulmanap reportedly delivered a figure that Khabib could open the door against Conor 2. However, the number that the renowned coach has to pay, according to the UFC, is pretty, pretty, massive.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Khabib’s father comments on the possibility of a McGregor rematch

Since Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor to UFC 229 in October 2018, there has been talk of rivals’ battles again. McGregor has repeatedly pushed for a rematch and now that he has defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Dana White has said the next star is up for a title shot.

But for months Khabib argued that McGregor has to record several victories before he can fight for the belt again. The argument that only a win against Cerrone, who lost to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, does not justify a rematch. In addition, Khabib said that his stance is not about money because he is already financially secure.

Well, recently Khabib’s father Abdulmanap interviewed RIA Novosti. While talking about the possibility of his son fighting McGregor again, the coach reportedly said the following (quote from MMA Mania):

“We also have to take revenge on Conor,” said Abdulmanap. “But give us $ 100 million. Give us this amount the day after the fight against Ferguson, and then why not take revenge? I don’t know, maybe Dana White wants to arrange this (for that amount), he needs this fight. ‘

How about it So here are some things to consider. First, Khabib has said in the past that just because his father says something does not necessarily reflect his view. So it could be the case that Abdulmanap believes that this number would get his son to fight McGregor again.

Then the chances that the UFC will approve its payment are of course slim. Yes, even if Khabib against Conor 2 would probably be one of the greatest fights in history.

White believes Khabib agrees to fight Conor again

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with MMA Frenzy’s latest MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

But White apparently believes that Khabib will actually agree to defeat Conor again. When the UFC president spoke about the possibility of Nurmagomedov – McGregor 2 after winning UFC 246, he said the following (quote from MMA Fighting):

“The reality is that Khabib has never refused to fight,” said White. “Khabib doesn’t refuse to fight. It’s not his style. He hates Conor McGregor and Conor McGregor hates him. So when you talk to each other, you get exactly these answers.”

We will see. First, Khabib has to compete with one of the most dangerous and clever lightweights at the Tony Ferguson facility. The stars are booked for combat on April 18 at UFC 249.