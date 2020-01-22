Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Volkanovski? The featherweight champ is down

The chances of Khabib Nurmagomedow and Alexander Volkanovski Fighting at any time doesn’t seem slim to anyone. After all, both UFC champions are waiting for challengers in their respective divisions. But recently Volkanovski was asked how a fight between him and Khabib would end up, and it sounds like the featherweight world champion has a chance.

Volkanovski has to fight against Nurmagomedov

Volkanovski achieved the biggest win of his career in December when he ended Max Holloway’s reign with a decision and secured the featherweight crown. From today’s perspective, it is not clear when and whom the 31-year-old will fight next.

The Australian star recently spoke to TMZ Sports, and the issue of Volkanovski eventually climbing to 155 was raised. This would be a fight between him and the lightweight champion Khabib. Here’s some of what the mighty featherweight had to say (quotes about MMA junkie):

“Let’s face it, I’m not an easy man to hold on to,” said Volkanovski. “When I am little, it sometimes has a positive effect on me. Those little limbs get me up pretty easily. I’m very strong, I have a very good base and then of course you know that I can strike, so it’s definitely fascinating. Many people will say, “Oh, he’s a lot taller than you.” Anyway, buddy! I’ve been a lot bigger than me all my life and it never stopped me, so it’s not a problem that I’m shorter. “

“I think I’m one of the strongest in the UFC, pound for pound, and they feel my power even for the lightweights.”

“… I’m strong in the lightweight division, to be honest. But obviously these boys are taller, but with my strength I wouldn’t be afraid to go up.”

If you’ve followed Volkanovski’s career, you know that he used to weigh over 200 pounds and was a professional rugby player. Although he is only 5 to 6 tall, you can understand why the champion is not worried about being overwhelmed at 155.

But could this fight happen?

It’s an interesting match, but the chances of Volkanovski and Nurmagomedov competing against each other at a certain point in time seem slim. Nurmagomedov said more than once that he doesn’t intend to fight any longer. The galaxy class grappler said recently that he could retire in a few years.

Khabib will face Tony Ferguson on April 18, and should he win this fight, a rematch with Conor McGregor could take place, as could a super fight with Georges St-Pierre. Some believe that Nurmagomedov could retire after fighting the GSP.

So if Volkanovski continues to rule the featherweight division, sure; Maybe a fight between champion and champion Khabib would be interesting. But a lot has to happen before this seems possible.

