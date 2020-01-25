Key takeaways from Friday's indictment

The Senate spent Friday listening to the final day of Democrats’ arguments in President Donald Trump’s recall trial. For hours, the directors of the House, who act as deputy prosecutors, delivered speeches on the Senate floor in support of their case. Here are the main takeaways from Friday’s session: comparisons done with the impeachment trial of Nixon. The director of the house, the representative of the house Hakeem Jeffries, said Friday evening that the “sequence of events” in the indictment of Trump “largely follows those of the Nixon procedure. ” “The House proceedings began in October 1973 when resolutions calling for the removal of President Nixon were presented and the House referred to the judicial committee,” said Jeffries. “Over the next few months, the committee has investigated the Watergate burglary and concealment, among others. Using its current investigative power, the committee has also recruited special counsel and other lawyers to assist in these matters. Most importantly, all of this happened before the House approved a resolution asking the judicial committee to investigate the existence of grounds for the dismissal of Richard Nixon. “The New York Democrat argued that the course of events of the Trump investigation is “entirely consistent with the precedent of Richard Nixon and has responded to Trump’s criticism of the dismissal process, claiming that the President” is a suspect, a suspect who may have committed a crime or a serious crime. “” (Trump) cannot tell detectives investigating the possible constitutional crime what they should do in the course of their investigation, “Jeffries said. Democrats say Trump has di t to six government offices to ignore subpoena House manager Val Demings opened his afternoon rema rks by discussing allegations that Trump’s instructions to current and former White House officials Not to comply with summons to testify or hand over documents to dismissal investigators.Memings also named government agencies which she said did not comply with Trump’s instructions. “Following orders from President Trump, the Vice President’s Office, the Office of Management and Budget, the State Department, the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense have all continued to refuse to produce a single document or record in response to 71 specific requests, including five subpoenas, “said Demings. Jeffries says Trump’s actions are an” attack “on the American character In his opening speech Friday morning, Jeffries said also suggested that President Trump’s actions involving Ukraine were an attack on the American figure. “There is a toxic mess at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., and I humbly suggest that it is our collective work on behalf of the American people d ‘try to clean it up,’ said Jeffries. ‘President Trump tried to cheat. He got caught, and then he worked hard to cover it up. “He then went through a series of transformative events in American history, saying,” Whenever America is in dire straits, we always get to the other side. “Jeffries then asked about the character of America under Trump.” America is a big country. We can handle adversity better than any other nation in the world, but what are we going to do about our character? President Trump attempted to cheat and solicit foreign interference in an American election. It is an attack on our character. President Trump abused his power and corrupted the country’s highest office. It is an attack on our character. President Trump tried to cover it up. everyone and hide it from the American people and obstruct Congress. It is an extraordinary attack on our character. America is a great nation. We can handle adversity better than any other country in the world, but what are we going to do about our tank actor? “Democrats allege Trump motives Under the presidency of Chief Justice John Roberts, the day’s arguments opened with representative Jason Crow of Colorado, a former army ranger, saying that the only reason Trump finally released aid on the aid that Ukraine desperately counted on to counter Russian aggression was because it “got caught.” “The ploy was falling apart,” said Crow, as the prosecution finished its presentation on the first article of indictment, abuse of power, before moving on to the second, obstruction in Congress. Money for Ukraine was put on hold after the appeal of Trump to Ukraine on July 25, who launched the impeachment probe, and released on September 11 after Congress intervened, calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “a threat to peace and security of Europe “. Schiff said é that if Congress had not “voted overwhelmingly on a bipartite basis f or military assistance” to Ukraine, it would have invited “more Russian adventurism” to the country. ” To dissuade Russia, you need persistence. Not just a military aid package or an Oval Office meeting, but a sustained policy of support for our partners, “said Schiff.” We only dissuade Russia by constantly showing support for our friends, friends like Ukraine. “Lawmakers Hear Familiar Voice The late Senator John McCain was played Friday on the Senate screen, talking about the vital relationship between the United States and Ukraine. The clip was part of the Democrats’ presentation on the importance of preserving the strategic alliance, and as Schiff threw to the Senators seemed genuinely surprised – and some comforted – by McCain’s presence in the chamber. Sen. Lindsey Graham looked up at the ceiling for a moment as the clip was over. When it was over, Graham crossed his hands and returned his gaze to Schiff. What to expect The President’s Defense team will begin presenting their case on Saturday at 10 am Defense counsel has three days After that, the senator will have the opportunity to submit written questions to both parties, which the Associated Press and CNN contributed to.

The Senate spent Friday listening to the final day of Democrats’ arguments in President Donald Trump’s recall trial. For hours, the directors of the House, who act as prosecutors, delivered speeches on the Senate floor in support of their case.

Here are the main points to remember from Friday’s session:

Comparisons made with Nixon’s impeachment test

House director Representative Hakeem Jeffries said Friday night that the “sequence of events” in Trump’s indictment “largely followed those of the Nixon proceedings.”

“The House proceedings began in October 1973 when resolutions calling for the removal of President Nixon were presented and the House referred to the judicial committee,” said Jeffries. “Over the next few months, the committee has investigated the Watergate burglary and concealment, among others. Using its current investigative power, the committee has also recruited special counsel and other lawyers to assist in these matters. Most importantly, all of this happened before the House approved a resolution asking the judicial committee to investigate the existence of grounds for the removal of Richard Nixon. “

The New York Democrat has argued that the course of events of the Trump investigation is “entirely in line with Richard Nixon’s precedent and has responded to Trump’s criticism of the impeachment process, claiming that the President” is a suspect , a suspect who may have committed a crime or misdemeanor. ”

“(Trump) cannot tell detectives investigating a possible constitutional crime what they should do in the course of their investigation,” said Jeffries.

Democrats say Trump told six government offices to ignore subpoena

House director Val Demings opened her afternoon remarks by discussing allegations that Trump’s directive to current and former White House officials was not to comply with subpoena or deliver documents to the dismissal investigators.

Demings also named government agencies which she said did not comply with Trump’s instructions.

“Following orders from President Trump, the Vice President’s Office, the Office of Management and Budget, the State Department, the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense have all continued to refuse to produce a single document or record in response to 71 specific requests, including five subpoenas, ”said Demings.

Jeffries Says Trump’s Actions Are “Attack” On American Character

On Friday morning, Jeffries also suggested that President Trump’s actions involving Ukraine constituted an attack on the American character.

“There is a toxic mess at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., and I humbly suggest that it is our collective work on behalf of the American people to try to clean it up,” said Jeffries. “President Trump tried to cheat. He got caught and then worked hard to cover it up.”

He then went through a series of transformative events in American history, saying, “Whenever America is in dire straits, we always come to the other side.”

Jeffries then posed the question of the character of America under Trump.

“America is a big country. We can handle adversity better than any other nation in the world, but what are we going to do about our character? President Trump tried to cheat and solicit foreign interference in an american election. It is an attack on our character. President Trump abused his power and corrupted the highest office in the country. It is an attack on our character. President Trump tried everything hide it and hide it from the American people and hinder Congress. This is an extraordinary attack on our America is a great nation. We can handle adversity better than any other country in the world, but that ‘shall we do about our character? “he said.

Democrats allege Trump motivations

Under the chairmanship of Chief Justice John Roberts, the day’s arguments opened with representative Jason Crow of Colorado, a former military ranger, claiming that the only reason Trump finally released his grip on the aid that Ukraine was desperately counting on to counter Russian aggression was because it had “gotten caught.”

“The ploy was falling apart,” said Crow, as the prosecution finished its presentation on the first article of indictment, abuse of power, before moving on to the second, the obstruction of Congress. The money for Ukraine was put on hold after Trump called on July 25 to Ukraine who launched the impeachment probe, and released on September 11 after Congress intervened.

House director Adam Schiff on Friday afternoon focused on the House’s assertion that the deferral of aid from Ukraine emboldened Russia, characterizing the invasion of Ukraine by Russia of “threat to the peace and security of Europe”.

Schiff said that if Congress had not “voted overwhelmingly on a bipartisan basis for military assistance” to Ukraine, it would have invited “more Russian adventurism” to the country.

“Deterring Russia requires persistence. Not just a military aid package or an Oval Office meeting, but a sustained policy of support for our partners,” said Schiff. “We only dissuade Russia by constantly showing our support for our friends, friends like Ukraine.

Lawmakers listen to a familiar voice

A video of the late Senator John McCain was released on the Senate screen Friday, talking about the vital relationship between the United States and Ukraine.

The clip was part of the Democrats’ presentation on the importance of preserving the strategic alliance and, as Schiff pounced on the sound, the senators seemed genuinely surprised – and some comforted – by McCain’s presence in the House .

Senator Lindsey Graham looked up at the ceiling for a moment as the clip ended. When it was over, Graham crossed his hands and returned his gaze to Schiff.

What awaits us

The President’s defense team will begin presenting its case on Saturday at 10 a.m. Defense counsel has three days to present their arguments. After that, senators will have an opportunity to submit written questions to both parties.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

.